Montesano hires Hollatz as new head football coach

MONTESANO–Montesano High School has announced the hiring of Brian Hollatz as the next head coach of the Bulldogs football program, pending school-board approval.

Hollatz, 51, was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Aberdeen Bobcats during their recent resurgence and was a longtime assistant coach for former head coach Terry Jensen from 2003-19, including 15 state-playoff appearances and a state championship in 2012.

The 1993 Montesano High School graduate who has a bachelor’s degree from Washington State and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University, was also the linebackers coach for the Bulldogs’ 1994 state championship before coaching stints in the Colfax and Qullayute Valley school districts, the latter of which he was head coach in 2002.

“Montesano has always been kind of a dream for me since I started coaching,” Hollatz said. “It’s why I ended up back in Montesano. I played here, I coached here with (former Monte coach) Brent Whitaker for two years and with Terry (Jensen) for 17. It’s always been something I’ve wanted.”

While he said he is “really excited” at the opportunity.

“It just doesn’t quite seem to be real, to be honest with you,” he said before acknowledging he has plenty of positions to fill as the previous coaching staff has moved on for various reasons after Jensen announced his resignation last month.

“It’s going to be a complete rebuild as far as the staff goes,” Hollatz said.

In addition to his football coaching experience, Hollatz was the former Bulldogs head track coach from 2003-19, where he guided 14 individual state-championship winners.

Montesano fielded approximately 10 applications for the head coaching position and interviewed four candidates before deciding on Hollatz.

Hollatz’s hiring will be up before the school board at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.