Montesano, Elma still alive after first day of district tournament

Montesano and Elma are still alive as we review Wednesday’s action from the 1A District 1/4 Softball Tournament in Centralia.

~~~

1A DISTRICT 1/4 TOURNAMENT

Montesano 9, Hoquiam 2

Montesano advanced to the district semifinals with a 9-2 win over upstart Hoquiam in a 1A District 1/4 quarterfinal game on Wednesday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Bulldogs (17-5 overall) and Grizzlies (6-16) were tied at 1-1 after the first inning of play thanks to an RBI single by Hoquiam’s Mya Standstipher and a run-scoring groundout by Monte’s Addi Kersker.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Bulldogs scored three runs, highlighted by an RBI single by first baseman Kylee Wisdom and a Lex Stanfield triple to drive in Wisdom for a 4-1 lead.

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Montesano first baseman Kylee Wisdom fields the ball during a 1A District 1/4 Tournament game on Wednesday in Centralia.

Monte pitcher Grace Gooding plunked Hoquiam’s Lexi LaBounty with a pitch to force in a run in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs responded with two more runs in the bottom of the frame on singles by center fielder Adda Potts and second baseman Regan Wintrip.

The Bulldogs took an 8-2 lead in the fourth when Charlie Fairbairn scored on a passed ball and Kerkser crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Gooding.

Monte catcher Ali Parkin drove in Wisdom with a sac fly in the fifth for a 9-2 lead.

Gooding allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6 2-3 innings pitched to earn the win.

Hoquiam starter Hallie Burgess took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks with two strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Wisdom had three hits to lead the Bulldogs, which are in search of their third-consecutive district championship.

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Montesano’s Liv Robinson connects with a pitch during a 1A District 1/4 Tournament game on Wednesday in Centralia.

Montesano faces Lynden Christian in the semis at noon on Thursday in Centralia. The winner will advance to the district-championship game later in the day at 4 p.m.

Hoquiam 101 000 0 – 2 2 0

Montesano 132 210 x – 9 12 3

WP: Gooding (6.2 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Burgess (6 IP, 9R, 7ER, 12H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Burgess (1-2, 2B); Brodhead (1-3, R); Standstipher (1-3, RBI). Montesano – Wisdom (3-3, 2R, RBI); Standfield (2-4, 3B, RBI); Robinson (2-4, R, RBI); Potts (2-4, 2R, RBI); Wintrip (1-3, RBI); Kersker (1-3, R); Parkin (1-3, 2RBI).

~~~

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Hoquiam’s Mya Standstipher collects a base hit during a 1A District 1/4 Tournament game on Thursday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

La Center 6, Hoquiam 2

Hoquiam’s season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to La Center in a district-elimination game on Wednesday in Centralia.

The Grizzlies fell behind 2-0 after the Wildcats (11-8) scored a run on a Lauren Baker single and a Kaleena Duggins ground out in the bottom of the first.

La Center took a 6-0 lead on a two-run double by Baker followed by a two-run home run off the bat of pitcher Billie Ross in the third.

The Grizzlies scratched across an unearned run in the fifth when Jordyn Mills – on board with a leadoff error – scored on a Shye Hinchen ground out to third.

Hoquiam infielder Lexi LaBounty singled to drive in catcher Mya Standstipher in the top of the sixth to make it a 6-2 game.

That’s as close as Hoquiam would get as Ross retired the side in the seventh to hand the Grizzlies the season-ending loss.

Hallie Burgess took the loss for Hoquiam while Avery Brodhead allowed three hits and two walks in three scoreless innings of relief.

LaBounty had two hits to lead the Grizzlies at the plate.

Hoquiam 000 011 0 – 2 6 0

La Center 204 000 x – 6 9 1

WP: Rosss (7 IP, 2R, ER, 6H, 5K). LP: Burgess (3 IP, 6R, 5ER, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – LaBounty (2-2, 2B, RBI); Standstipher (1-3, 2B, R, SB); Brodhead (1-4); Templer (1-3). La Center – Ross (3-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Baker (2-2, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Tomberlin (1-3, 2R); Schmidt (1-3, R); Duggins (1-3, RBI); Van Tol (1-3).

~~~

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Elma third baseman Lynsee Bednarik makes a play in a game against Kalama at the 1A District 1/4 Tournament game on Wednesday in Centralia.

Kalama 11, Elma 6

Elma stumbled out of the gates in its postseason run with an 11-6 loss to Kalama in a district-tournament first-round game on Wednesday in Centralia.

The Eagles (10-9) fell behind 7-0 after two innings, including a Kalama six-run top of the second helped by three Eagles errors and capped by a two-run home run by Chinooks Brooklyn LaVigne.

Kalama took a 9-0 lead on a two-run single by Delaney Rinard in the third before the Eagles began to chip away at the lead.

Elma score two runs on RBI singles by outfielder Mia Monroe and shortstop Ashlynn Weld in the third and three in the sixth on a leadoff homer by Ashlynn Weld and a two-run single by twin sister and catcher Raelynn Weld, cutting the Kalama lead to 9-5.

But two more Eagles errors led to two Kalama runs in the top of the seventh and despite a leadoff home run by Elma infielder Aubree Simmons in the top of the seventh, the Eagles ran out of outs to suffer the first-round loss.

PHOTO BY CHRYSTAL WELD Elma’s Aubree Simmons heads home after hitting a home run during the 1A District 1/4 Tournament on Wednesday in Centralia.

Eight Elma errors led to seven unearned runs for the Chinooks (13-7).

Keira White took the loss for Elma, allowing seven runs – two earned – on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in two innings pitched.

Ashlynn Weld allowed four runs – two earned – on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings of relief.

With the loss, the Eagles faced Mount Baker in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon.

Elma was leading 15-10 after six innings when the game was postponed due to darkness.

The seventh inning will be played at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Kalama 162 000 2 – 11 10 2

Elma 002 003 1 – 6 9 8

WP: Jones (6 IP, 6R, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 9K). LP: White (2 IP, 7R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Kalama – Rinard (3-3, R, 3RBI); Waddle (2-4, 2R); Schlangen (2-3, 2R); Rich (2-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Jones (1-4, R). Elma – R. Weld (3-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); A. Weld (2-4, HR, R, 2RBI); Donais (2-3); Simmons (1-4, HR, R, RBI, SB); M. Monroe (1-4, RBI).

~~~

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Hoquiam infielder Lexi LaBounty (left) attempts to record an out against Columbia-White Salmon’s Julia Mullinix during a district-tournament game on Wednesday in Centralia.

Hoquiam 11, Columbia-White Salmon 5

Hoquiam opened its district tournament with an 11-5 victory over Columbia-White Salmon on Wednesday in Centralia.

The Grizzlies scored three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of standout Lexi LaBounty.

Leading 3-2 in the top of the fourth, Hoquiam scored six runs on five singles, a hit batter, a walk and an error. Malia Ervin capped the frame with a single to drive in Mya Standstipher for a 9-2 lead.

Hoquiam would go up 11-2 when LaBounty and pitcher Hallie Burgess scored on an error in the top of the sixth.

NICOLE SHANNON | THE CHRONICLE Hoquiam’s Hallie Burgess throws a pitch during a district-tournament game against Columbia-White Salmon on Wednesday in Centralia.

The Bruins (11-6) would string together back-to-back doubles off Burgess for three runs in the seventh, but the Hoquiam starter struck out Joella Posini to secure the victory.

Burgess went the full seven innings to earn the win, surrendering five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Standstipher was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate for Hoquiam, while LaBounty had three hits, including two doubles, for a Grizzlies offense that had 15 hits in the game.

Hoquiam 300 602 0 – 11 15 1

CWS 000 110 3 – 5 8 4

WP: Burgess (7 IP, 5R, 5ER, 8H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Herman (3 IP, 5R, 5ER, 7H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Standstipher (4-4, 2B, 2R); LaBounty (3-4, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Burgess (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Brodhead (2-4, R); Burgess (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Ervin (1-3, 3RBI); Mills (1-4); Billie (1-4, R); Templer (1-4, 2R, 2RBI). CWS – Carlock (2-2, 3B, 2R); Mullinix (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Kock (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Posini (1-3); Bucher (1-3, RBI); Herman (1-3).