Montesano blanks Annie Wright in matchup of two state top-10 teams

MONTESANO–Montesano’s trend of getting out to quick leads continued in a 3-0 victory over Annie Wright Academy on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

In a non-league matchup of two of the WIAA’s top-10 RPI ranked teams, No. 3 Monte (11-1-2 overall) started as it has done multiple times throughout the season, with a goal in the game’s opening minutes.

Sophomore Ashley Hill got the ball to star forward Jaelyn Butterfield for a goal 3:40 into the game, putting the 10th-ranked Gators (8-2) on their heels early.

Monte continued to pepper the Annie Wright net with shots early, outshooting the Gators 6-0 through the first 20 minutes of the game, but were unable to extend the lead through the remainder of the first half.

Bulldogs goal keeper Izzie Taylor didn’t face a shot on goal until 23 minutes into the match as Monte held a 10-2 shot advantage in the first 40 minutes of the game.

After halftime, the Gators pushed for the equalizing goal, forcing Taylor to make two saves inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

But Monte would outshoot Annie Wright 8-2 the rest of the game and was rewarded when Butterfield scored goals in the 74th and 76th minutes – both on assists by Monte’s other stellar forward in senior Lex Stanfield – to seal the 3-0 win.

Taylor saved all four shots on-goal she faced from the Gators and Monte held an overall shot advantage of 18-6 in the victory.

The win is key for a Montesano team hoping for a deep state-tournament run this season and its first state trophy since placing third two seasons ago.

The Bulldogs wrap up 1A Evergreen League play with a 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday with Rochester at Rochester High School.

Annie Wright 0 0 – 0

Montesano 1 2 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Butterfield (Hill), 4th minute.

Second half – 2, Montesano, Butterfield (Stanfield), 74th minute. 3, Montesano, Butterfield (Stanfield), 76th minute.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano goal keeper Izzie Taylor (top) leaps to get a hand on the ball during a 3-0 win over Annie Wright on Saturday in Montesano.