Montesano beats Aberdeen in hotly-contested boys golf match

ABERDEEN–Montesano defeated Aberdeen 162-171 on Thursday at the Grays Harbor Country Club in Aberdeen.

The Bulldogs were led by Aaron Black and Colton Grubb, each of whom shot a 39 over nine holes to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors along with Aberdeen’s Grady Ainsworth.

Black made par on three of the round’s first four holes and finished with six pars on the day.

Grubb’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and parred out on three holes total.

Rufus Krasowski (41) and Caden Grubb (43) rounded out Montesano’s top-four scores in the match.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Montesano’s Aaron Black shot a 39 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors in a win over Aberdeen on Thursday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

“Grateful for another opportunity to compete. We scrambled our tails off today and were able to fend off a game Aberdeen squad. This was a tight match through and through and our boys stayed focused and disciplined,” Montesano head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Grays Harbor Country Club poses some unique challenges that we have yet to see but we stayed composed and found a way. Proud of the team for how they handled themselves today and for continuing to elevate the bar.”

Aberdeen was led by Ainsworth, who made par of five holes for his co-Medalist score of 39, his lowest round of the season.

Ainsworth was joined on the Bobcats leaderboard by Tyce Greene (41), Isaac McCarty (44) and Nolan Hood (47).

Greene birdied on both the par-4 second hole and the par-3 seventh hole while Hood also had two birdies in his round, on the par-5 No. 5 hole and the par-4 sixth hole.

Aberdeen faces Elma at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Highland Golf Course.

Montesano hosts Rochester at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course.

Montesano (162): Aaron Black 39, Colton Grubb 39, Rufus Krasowski 41, Caden Grubb 43.

Aberdeen (171): Grady Ainsworth 39, Tyce Greene 41, Isaac McCarty 44, Nolan Hood 47.