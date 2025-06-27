Local teams win at Pacific Coast Tournament

Here are the final standings for the Pacific Coast Softball Championship held Friday through Sunday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.
10 and Under
1, Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies. 2, Kitsap Titans. 3, Lake Tapps Freedom. 4, Centralia NW Sabotage. 5, Rochester South Thurston Aggression. 6, Hoquiam All-Stars.
12U
1, Aberdeen Grays Harbor Crushers (Koonrad). 2, Aberdeen Grays Harbor Crushers (Wilson). 3, Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies. 4, Centralia NW Sabotage. 5, Olympia PNW Force. 6, Raymond Strikers.
14U
1, Aberdeen Cats. 2, Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies. 3, Montesano Bulldogs. 4, Cowlitz Elite (Gibbs). 5, Cowlitz Elite (Gunn). 6, Onalaska Shiners. 7, Hoquiam All-Stars. 8, South Kitsap SK11.