Local teams victorious at second Grays Harbor Gulls’ Coastal Cup

The Grays Harbor Gulls Football Club hosted the 2025 Coastal Cup at the Bishop Athletic Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of teams competed in the tournament’s eight separate brackets, which ranged from an under-11 division up to high school club and Special Olympics competitions.

Local teams winning Coastal Cup divisions were the Grays Harbor Gulls Blue team in the girls under-11 class and the Grays Harbor Hawks Special Olympics squad.

“The 2nd Annual Coastal Cup was a fantastic weekend filled with fun smiles and soccer. We were able to host more than 300 young athletes from 32 different teams. These teams came from all around western Washington, and we even had a team come out from Alaska,” Gulls President Jacob Borden said. “This tournament was a massive undertaking and I am extremely proud of all the volunteers we had to help run this. Our small board worked tirelessly to ensure these kids could have a weekend they won’t forget. I want to give a special shout out to our Special Olympics teams. This was the first year we had a Special Olympics Division and it was so much fun to watch these games. These athletes are some of the most passionate and joyful athletes I have ever worked with. Lastly, I am just so thankful for everyone who made this event as special as it was. To the Grays Harbor Gulls Board who helped plan and run the event, to the vendors who kept us all fed, to the athletes playing their hearts out, to the parents and spectators supporting these young athletes, to the referees without whom no game could have been played and to the City of Aberdeen and their maintenance crews for providing the fields. Thank you all and I look forward to seeing soccer and the Coastal Cup continue to grow within Grays Harbor.”

Event sponsors included Quigg Realty, Jacknut Apparel, Furniture 2 Go and HALA, with HALA sponsoring the Special Olympics event so the teams’ registration fees were fully covered.

For more information, visit graysharborfc.com.

Championship Results

Girls U11: GH Gulls Blue 1, Hawks 0

Boys U12: Los Gallos 4, Gulls Blue 1

Girls U13/14: Mighty Dragons 1, Strikers 0

Boys U13/14: STU Evolution 2011 3, STU Evolution 2012 1

Girls High School Silver: W.F. West Bearcats 1, Montesano FC 0

Boys High School: STU Evolution 1, Tenino 0

Girls High School Gold: Centralia 5, Bearcats Crimson 4 (shootout)

Special Olympics: Grays Harbor Hawks Green 1, Clark County Bears 0

PHOTO BY LORI VALENTINE The Grays Harbor Gulls Girls 11 and under team won the Coastal Cup on Saturday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

