Local teams place at Big Hurt Multi-Sport Race

Motley Tu Tu leads three Harbor-based teams with second-place finish on Saturday in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES–Three Twin Harbors-based teams competed at the Big Hurt Multi-Sport Race on Saturday in Port Angeles.

The relay event consists of four legs of endurance-style races across four disciplines. The Big Hurt starts with a 16-mile mountain bike race that transitions into the second leg, a 2.6-mile kayak race in the Port Angeles Harbor. From there, a 30-mile road bike course through rural Clallam County roads and culminates with a 10K run through the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Leading the way for Harbor teams was Team Motley Tu Tu, which consisted of Toby Nelson (mountain bike), John Gumaelius (kayak), Bill Wallace (road bike) and Mike Cady (run), which placed second overall for the second-consecutive year.

Team Irish Twins – Oliver Cech (mountain bike), Lenka Cech (kayak), Martin Cech (road bike) and Cecil Gumaelius (run) – placed seventh overall.

Team Friday Crowd – Nolan Jurasin (mountain bike/run), Tyler Jurasin (kayak) and Jessica Jurasin (road bike) – finished in 16th place.

For more information, visit peninsulaadventuresports.com.