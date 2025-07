Little League Baseball District 3 Tournament Scoreboard for Tuesday-Wednesday, July 1-2, 2025.

Major Division

Winner’s Bracket

Larch Mountain 5, Montesano 4 (Tuesday)

Elimination Bracket

Chehalis 10, Elma 0 (Tuesday)

(Elma eliminated)

Chehalis 3, Montesano 2 (Wednesday)

(Montesano eliminated)

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Shayde Pascoe smacks a base hit during a 3-2 loss to Chehails in the Little League District 3 Major Tournament on Wednesday in Montesano.