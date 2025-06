Little League District Tournament Scoreboard for June 27-29

Montesano, Elma teams win district titles; Local teams still alive in Major Tournament

Scores for local District 3 Little League baseball and softball tournaments from June 27-29.

~~~

Major Division Tournament

(at Montesano)

First Round (Saturday)

Elma 3, Capitol 2

Montesano 18, Aberdeen 8

Larch Mountain 13, Centralia 6

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma outfielder Isaiah Alvey makes a leaping catch during a Little League District 3 Major Tournament game on Sunday in Montesano.

Second Round (Sunday)

Montesano 14, Elma 2

Larch Mountain 6, Chehalis 5

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Damien Lopez reaches back to make a catch during a Little League District 3 Major Tournament game on Sunday in Montesano.

Elimination Round

Aberdeen 12, Capitol 7 (Sunday)

~~~

PHOTO COURTESY OF ELMA LITTLE LEAGUE Elma’s 8-10 all-star team defeated Larch Mountain to win the Little League District 3 Softball Championship on Sunday in Olympia.

8-10 Softball Tournament

(at Capitol)

Elma 17, Larch Mountain 1 (Saturday)

Elma 13, Larch Mountain 7 (Sunday)

~~~

8-10 Tournament of Champions Tournament

(at Aberdeen)

Winner’s Bracket Final

Capitol American 14, Capitol National 8 (Friday)

Elmination Bracket

Montesano 9, Willapa Harbor 3 (Friday)

Montesano 10, Capitol National 8 (Saturday)

Championship Game (Sunday)

Capitol American 5, Montesano 2

~~~

PHOTO COURTESY OF MONTESANO LITTLE LEAGUE Montesano’s 10-12 all-star team won the Little League District 3 championship on Friday in Raymond.

10-12 TOC

(at Raymond)

Championship Round

Willapa Harbor 9, Montesano 4 (Friday)

Montesano 11, Willapa Harbor 5 (Saturday)

(Montesano wins district title)