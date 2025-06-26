Jenkins places at gymnastic national championships

Zero Gravity gymnast places in three events

Montesano’s Ashlea Jenkins placed in multiple events at the USA Gymnastics National Championships June 15-16 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Competing for Zero Gravity Gymnastics, Jenkins earned top 20 results in three events.

Jenkins finished 18th out of 54 competitors in the Level 8 tumbling competition; 19th of 61 in the Level 8 double-mini trampoline; and 20th out of 43 in the Level 9 Euro trampoline event.

Jenkins, 15, has been coached by Sheri Lovell over the past 10 years and won a Level 8 state championship in tumbling in April in Burlington as well as competing at the regionals in Sandy, Utah in May.