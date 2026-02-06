Hoquiam earns share of league title for first time in 20 years

HOQUIAM–It’s been a long time, but Hoquiam is back on top of the 1A Evergreen League.

Hoquiam closed out one of its best regular seasons in recent memory with a 65-21 drubbing over Rochester on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

The Grizzlies (14-7, 7-1 1A Evergreen) celebrated Senior Night with a dominant first quarter and never looked back in earning the season sweep over the Warriors (4-17, 0-8).

Thanks to 10 points from senior guard Lexi LaBounty and nine points from league-MVP candidate in sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy, Hoquiam jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam point guard Lexi LaBounty (2) drives to the hoop in a 65-21 victory over Rochester on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Grizzlies took a comfortable 44-8 lead by halftime despite having just seven players available to play.

Kennedy led all scorers with 24 points and 16 rebounds while LaBounty and fellow senior Sydney Gordon scored 21 and 14 points, respectively.

Senior Kacee Kruger added four points and three assists while sophomore guard Avery Brodhead had eight assists and tied with LaBounty for the team lead in steals with six.

“What a great night to play well and in a glow with one another,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “Senior Night to celebrate Lexi LaBounty, Sydney Gordon and Kacee Kruger. All three had a great night on the court. I would like to show my utmost appreciation to them for helping our program get to where it is today. This is the first time in over 20 years Hoquiam girls have at least shared a league title. Takes a lot of work to change a culture.”

Hoquiam, which finished the evening as co-1A Evergreen League champions with Montesano, shot a blistering 54% from the field on 28-of-52 shooting had just 10 turnovers to 29 for Rochester, and had 21 assists as a team.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam senior Sydney Gordon (42) puts up a shot during a 65-21 victory over Rochester on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

“Most proud of these players doing all of this with seven players the whole second half of the season. Something special for sure,” Allan said. “My favorite stat of the night was 21 assists, that is unselfish basketball. I really want to state how much we respect the Rochester players and coaching staff. They are in a rebuilding mode that we mirrored six years ago. That staff is making forward progress as I see them rising the ranks within the next two years. Tonight, we just happened to play very unselfish and well on offense.”

Hoquiam will play in the 1A District 4 Tournament scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 13.

Rochester 6 2 2 11 – 21

Hoquiam 25 19 15 6 – 65

Scoring: Rochester – DuPont 8, Hoover 7, Rodriguez 6. Hoquiam – Kennedy 24, LaBounty 21, S. Gordon 14, Kruger 4, M. Gordon 2.