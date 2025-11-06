Handful of Ocosta, Raymond-South Bend athletes named to all-league squad

Ravens’ Kongbouakhay named to First Team, Ocosta head coach Langer named co-Coach of Year

The 2B Central League announced its 2025 girls all-league soccer team earlier this week.

Raymond-South Bend senior Megan Kongbouakhay was the only Twin Harbors athlete named to the league’s First Team, earning a spot on the top squad as a midfielder.

Raymond-South Bend forward Mary Loza and defender Sophia Torres-Merino were named to the second team, as a was Ocosta forward Bristol Towle, midfielder Scarlett Nelson and defender Joanah Rosander.

First year Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer was named as one of the league’s Co-Coaches of the Year along with Toledo’s Horst Malunat.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

~~~

2025 2B Central All-League Girls Soccer Team

Co-MVPs: Kaiyah Sandridge, Onalaska; Onica Chase, Toledo

Offensive MVP: Xtyn Norberg, Toledo

Defensive MVP: Kailea Lairson, Toledo

Co-Coaches of the Year: Horst Malunat, Toledo; Daniel Langer, Ocosta

First Team

Keeper: Taylen Evander, Napavine

Forwards: Peyton Holter, Toledo; Sophie Hagseth, Adna; Jenna Gallagher, Napavine

Midfielders: Ryah Stanley, Toledo; Hayden Kaut, Napavine; Ava Humphrey, Adna; Hannah Fay, Napavine; Jaelyn Auman, Onalaska; Megan Kongbouakhay, Raymond-South Bend

Defenders: Zaya Norberg, Toledo; Clara Fay, Napavine; Georgia Chase, Toledo

Second Team

Keeper: Bree Harrington O’Connor, Toutle Lake

Forwards: Bristol Towle, Ocosta; Haley Roundtree, Adna; Mary Loza, RSB

Midfielders: Scarlett Nelson, Ocosta; Leighton Underhill, Onalaska; Aspen Cooper, Toledo

Defenders: Reese Marshall, Onalaska; Sophia Torres-Merino, RSB; Joanah Rosander, Ocosta; Payton Thayer, Toutle Lake

Honorable Mention

Keeper: Lillian Montat, Adna; Pearl Salazar, Forks

Forward: Victoria Sancho, Winlock; Jade Blair, Forks

Midfielders: Bailey Naillon, Adna; Kate Zandell, Onalaska; Jackie Murillo Gutierrez, Ocosta

Defenders: Maddie Dickinson, Napavine; Alexis Schutz, Napavine; Maci Reid, Onalaska