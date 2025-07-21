Gulls Girls 14U team sweep to Concordia Cup victory

MAPLE VALLEY – The Grays Harbor Gulls Football Club Girls 14U team swept its competition en route to raising the Valor Cornucopia Cup on Saturday.

The Gulls went 4-0 over the three-day tournament, culminating with a 2-1 victory over Seattle United in the championship game, with Lydia Williams scoring both Grays Harbor goals.

Gulls Carley Lee and Mia Bojórquez joined Williams as Players of the Match in the final.

The Gulls beat Seattle United 4-0 to reach the final, with Bojórquez and Taitum Tyler earning Players of the Match honors.

The Gulls opened the tournament red hot, beating Seattle United 13-0 – with Seana Towle scoring five goals to earn Player of Match honors – followed by a 9-0 drubbing over tournament host Valor Soccer, with Towle and Gracie Wells named match MVPs.

The Gulls scored 28 goals over their four matches of the tournament.

For more information, visit the Grays Harbor Gulls Facebook page.