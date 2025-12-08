Girls Prep Wrestling Roundup: Multiple Twin Harbors prep teams open season at weekend tournaments

Hoquiam’s Mazariegos wins at Prairie Open; Aberdeen competes at Lady Jag Tournament

The girls prep wrestling season got into full swing with multiple Twin Harbors prep teams competing in weekend tournaments.

~~~

GIRLS PREP WRESTLING

Three locals win titles at Ocosta Invitational

Ocosta’s Claire Miller and Raymond-South Bend’s Mikayla Angelovich and Nina Siribun each won their respective weight classes as the Ocosta Invitational on Saturday at Ocosta High School.

Miller won the 105-115 pound weight class with a pinfall win over Concrete’s Mina Andrews at 1:07 of their title match.

Angelovich trailed Foss’ Isabella Delgado 3-2 before earning a pinfall victory at 1:47 of the 130-135 pound final.

Siribun bested Pe Ell’s Sophia Milanowski 3-0 and 3-0 in their two matches to claim the 235-pound crown.

Ocosta’s Kennedi Aldrich placed second overall in the 120-125 pound class.

Local placers

105-115 pounds: 1, Claire Miller, Ocosta. 3, Pamela Mottinger, Raymond-South Bend.

120-125: 2, Kennedi Aldrich, Ocosta.

130-135: 1, Mikayla Angelovich, Raymond-South Bend.

235: 1, Nina Siribun, Raymond-South Bend.

~~~

Hoquiam’s Mazariegos leads local contingent at Prairie Open

Hoquiam’s Meribel Mazariegos led the way for Twin Harbors wrestlers at the Prairie Open on Saturday at Yelm High School.

Mazariegos won four matches in the 155-pound A-tier competition, including a 45-second pinfall victory over Shelton’s Crystal Nielsen to win the weight-class championship.

North Beach’s Abygail Buck won three matches to advance to the 190-pound A-tier final, placing second overall after suffering pinfall loss to Auburn’s Queen-Fuamatala Moniz at 3:20 of the title match.

Elma’s Annabelle Kent (100 pounds) and Hoquiam’s Taylor Pettit (115) each won their respective B-tier weight class.

The Grizzlies placed 10th out of 39 teams with 115 points.

Elma finished 19th with 60 points while North Beach placed in a tie for 26th with Life Christian Academy with 38 points.

Local placers

100A: 3, Yazmin Balagot, Hoquiam.

155A: 1, Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam.

190A: 2, Abygail Buck, North Beach.

100B: 1, Annabelle Kent, Elma.

115B: 1, Taylor Pettit, Hoquiam.

120B: 2, Rinzy Hunt, Hoquiam.

140B: 4, Jocelyn Rojas-Zuniga, Elma.

~~~

Lady Jag Kickoff Tournament

Aberdeen opened its season with several placements at the Lady Jag Kickoff Tournament on Saturday at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup.

The Bobcats had 10 wrestlers place in their respective weight classes, which had three separate tiers.

Aberdeen freshman Xela Kowoosh recorded the Bobcats’ only podium placement in the top level of competition on Saturday, defeating Napavine’s Anna Guenther via fall at 1:37 to place third overall in the 125-pound weight class.

Three Bobcats sophomores won their respective weight classes in the B-tier competition

Aberdeen sophomore Kamryn Turpin won the B-class 120-pound title after pinning Klahowya’s Nyla Rios at 1:34 of their championship match.

Cats sophomore Brooklyn Brown pinned Auburn Mountainview’s Heidi Mendez Perea at 3:31 to win the 125-pound B-class.

Aberdeen’s Taylor Hatton was the third Bobcats sophomore to win a B-class title, defeating Tahoma’s Brielle Qualls via pinfall at 3:08 to claim the 140B crown.

Bobcats Harper Lowery, Maysa Brown, Sophia Rico and Stella Cortez each placed second C-class competition.

Camryn Wright (145 pounds) and Leilanni Chhoum (115) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the B-class.

Aberdeen placed 15th out of 29 teams with 39.5 points.

Local placers

125B: 1, Brooklyn Brown, Aberdeen.

145B: 3, Camryn Wright, Aberdeen.

155C: 2, Harper Lowery, Aberdeen.

120B: 1, Kamryn Turpin, Aberdeen.

115B: 4, Leilanni Chhoum, Aberdeen.

120C: 2, Maysa Brown, Aberdeen.

170C: 2, Sophia Rico, Aberdeen.

110C: 2, Stella Cortez, Aberdeen.

140B: 1, Taylor Hatton, Aberdeen.

125: 3, Xela Kowoosh, Aberdeen.

~~~

Montesano places second at Wyatt Draper Memorial

The Montesano Bulldogs placed second as a team at the Wyatt Draper Memorial Invitational on Friday at Ridgefield High School.

Monte finished with 103 points to place second overall and were led by Ahsley Ihde, who won three matches at the meet capped by a 42-second pinfall victory over Battle Ground’s McKenna McComb in the 100-pound championship match.

Kiara Whisenhunt (120 pounds) and Kylee Geelan (130) each placed second in their respective weight classes for Montesano.

Hockinson won the team title with 142 points with Skyview (98), Stevenson (85) and host Ridgefield (65.5) placing third through fifth.

Montesano placers

100 pounds: 1, Ashley Ihde.

115: 3, Haiden Denegar.

105: 3, Julianna Smith.

120: 2, Kiara Whisenhunt.

130: 2, Kylee Geelan.

135: 4, Liv Wells.

140: 3, Nicole Frajord.