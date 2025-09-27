Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Two goals inside two minutes paces Montesano to win over Tenino

Also: Elma can’t hold halftime lead in loss to Rochester; Aberdeen blanked by Tumwater; Ocosta wins

Several Twin Harbors teams opened the league portion of their schedules as we review Thursday’s girls prep soccer games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 4, Tenino 1

Montesano’s 1A Evergreen League opener featured the only two teams in the league with a winning record.

But as the final whistle blew, it was clear the league title is still Monte’s to lose.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first two minutes en route to a 4-0 victory over Tenino on Thursday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (5-1-2 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) wasted no time in putting goals on the scoreboard against the Beavers (5-2-2, 0-1).

Just 17 seconds into the game, star senior forward Lex Stanfield scored off an assist from fellow standout forward Jaelyn Butterfield for an early 1-0 lead.

Just over one minute later, Stanfield scored her second of the game against a shell-shocked Beavers defense, staking the Dogs to a 2-0 lead before breaking a sweat.

Tenino had a chance to cut the deficit in half with a penalty kick awarded in the 11th minute, but Montesano senior goal keeper Izzie Taylor made the save – one of her seven in the game – to preserve the lead.

Butterfield added a third goal in the 29th minute to put Monte up 3-0 by halftime.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano forward Jaelyn Butterfield scored two goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Tenino on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Early the second half, Butterfield scored her second of the game off an assist from sophomore Olivia Reynvaan to complete the scoring at 4-0.

“We scored 17 seconds into the game and after that, we never looked back,” Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “Pretty physical game and I’m glad we got out of it with minimal injuries.”

The Bulldogs took 21 shots in the game, with 15 of those being on-target while Tenino had 12 shots total, seven on-target.

Montesano travels to Hoquiam to face the Grizzlies in a league game set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium.

Tenino 0 0 – 0

Montesano 3 1 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Stanfield (Butterfield), 1st minute. 2, Montesano, Stanfield, 2nd minute. 3, 3, Montesano, Butterfield, 29th minute.

Second half – 4, Montesano, Butterfield (Reynvaan), 42nd minute.

~~~

Tumwater 4, Aberdeen o

Aberdeen struggled in its 2A Evergreen League opener against Tumwater, falling 4-0 to the Thunderbirds on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (4-2-1, 0-1 2A Evergreen) played in their own defensive end for the large majority of the match as Tumwater (2-3-1, 1-0) scored two goals in each half to hand Aberdeen the loss.

Bobcats head coach Larry Fleming cited the defense of Hana Lessard, Kendalynn Garman, Joie Mayberry and Klemi Servellon, but was without standout defender and co-captain Aylssa Yakovich, who missed the game due to a concussion.

“The girls, for the most part, were tough and really worked hard and because of that kept the T-Birds to two goals each half,” said Fleming, who also commended the midfield play of Valeria Aguilar. “That was respectable considering the difference in skill and ball possession throughout the match.”

Aberdeen continues league play when the Bobcats travel to Centralia to face the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tumwater 2 2 – 4

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Mikayla Roberts (right) scored the Eagles’ lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Rochester on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

Rochester 2, Elma 1

Elma saw a first-half lead erased in a 2-1 loss to Rochester in a 1A Evergreen League opener on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (1-6, 0-1 1A Evergreen) got on the board first with a goal from senior Mikayla Roberts off a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box in the 15th minute.

Elma was able to hold the lead through halftime, but the Warriors (3-6, 1-0) responded in the second half.

Rochester tied the game on a goal by Liz Hoover two minutes into the second half and took the lead when Hoover assisted Kenna Pratt for a goal 10 minutes later.

Elma plays at Tenino in a league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rochester 0 2 – 2

Elma 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Roberts, 15th minute.

Second half – 2, Rochester, Hoover, 42nd minute. 3, Rochester, Pratt (Hoover), 52nd minute.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Ocosta’s Scarlett Nelson, seen here in a file photo, was one of four Wildcats to score their first goal of the season in a 7-0 win over Ilwaco on Thursday at Ilwaco High School.

Ocosta 7, Ilwaco 0

Ocosta picked up its first win of the season with a 7-0 non-league victory over Ilwaco on Thursday at Ilwaco High School.

The Wildcats (1-0-2) scored early and often against the Fishermen (1-1).

Freshman midfielder Kat Nersten and fellow freshman Wylee Keplinger hooked up for a goal 13 minutes into the game, with Nersten scoring the game’s first goal.

Nersten netted her second of the game off a feed from sophomore forward/midfielder Bristol Towle five minutes later.

Junior midfielder Scarlett Nelson put the Wildcats up 3-0 off a feed from sophomore defender Hollys Baldwin in the 33rd minute.

Baldwin scored on a Keplinger assist in the 47th minute followed by a Towle goal one minute later for a 5-0 lead

Keplinger scored two goals off assists by senior Penny Park and freshman Jackie Murillo Gutierrez in the 56th and 78th minutes, respectively, to complete the Wildcats rout.

“We have been working hard in training and it’s been a slow start. Tonight, was nice to finally see it all, and we really clicked together across the entire match,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “Our movement off the ball was great, and I was happy to see us go out and control the ball for the majority of the match like we want. The whole team played great tonight. It was great to see Bristol, Wylee, Hollys and Scarlett all score their first goals of the season.”

Ocosta dominated the pitch, amassing 35 total shots – 24 on-target – while Wildcats senior goal keeper Amelia Saunders had to make just one save in the first half of the game.

Ocosta plays at Toledo in the Wildcats’ league opener at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

Ocosta 3 4 – 7

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Ocosta, Nersten (Keplinger), 13th minute. 2, Ocosta, Nersten (Towle), 18th minute. 3, Ocosta, Nelson (Baldwin), 33rd minute.

Second half – 4, Ocosta, Baldwin (Keplinger), 47th minute. 5, Ocosta, Towle, 48th minute. 6, Ocosta, Keplinger (Park), 56th minute. 7, Ocosta, Keplinger (Murillo Gutierrez), 78th minute.

~~~

Other scores

Raymond-South Bend 4, Forks 2