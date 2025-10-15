Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano secures league title with win over Tenino

Also: Aberdeen, Elma lose close league games; Hoquiam beats Ilwaco for first win of season

Montesano added another league title to its trophy case as we review Tuesday’s girls prep soccer games on the Harbor.

~~~

Montesano 3, Tenino 0

Montesano’s dominance in the 1A Evergreen League continued with a 3-0 victory over Tenino on Tuesday at Beavers Stadium in Tenino.

The Bulldogs (9-1-2 overall, 5-0 1A Evergreen) struck early when all-state candidate forwards Lex Stanfield and Jaelyn Butterfield connected for a goal, the latter feeding an assist to the former in the 7th minute.

Ten minutes later, Stanfield put her second of the game in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead and the Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead into the half on a goal from sophomore Ashley Hill in the 35th minute.

Monte’s defense held the Beavers (8-3-2, 3-2) to five shots in the game, with goal keeper Izzie Taylor making three saves in the game.

The Bulldogs had seven shots in the game, four on target.

With the victory, Montesano secures the outright 1A Evergreen League title and top league playoff seed.

It’s the sixth season in a row Monte has either won or shared the league title and the 14th league championship in the past 15 years for the Bulldogs.

“This is the earliest we’ve claimed league in a long time. At the beginning of the second (cycle of league games), that’s hard to do,” said Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez, who has coached the team for the past decade. “On the road, against a team that thought they could compete, we came out and put that to rest right away.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Lainey Robinson (left) and Jaelyn Butterfield, seen here in a file photo, helped the Bulldogs to another 1A Evergreen League title with a 3-0 win over Tenino on Tuesday in Tenino.

After Monte beat Tenino 4-0 on Sept. 25, the Bulldogs entered Tuesday’s contest with a comfortable goal-differential, which is used in league tie-breaking scenarios.

Sanchez said his team’s early goal put Tenino “on their heels” and created a huge psychological advantage.

“That (first goal) deflates them right away because now, instead of a 5-0 game they have to win, they’ve got to win 6-1,” he said. “We were just adding goals, so the goal-differential was big.”

Sanchez commended the play of sophomore midfielder Lainey Robinson and freshman defender Jacklynn Fairbairn.

Monte’s JV team won 3-1 on Thursday.

The Bulldogs host Hoquiam at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Montesano 3 0 – 3

Tenino 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Stanfield (Butterfield), 7th minute. 2, Montesano, Stanfield, 17th minute. 3, Montesano, Hill, 35th minute.

Second half – none.

~~~

Tumwater 2, Aberdeen 0

A young Aberdeen team showed they could hang with the league’s top team but fell short in a 2-0 loss to Tumwater on Tuesday in Tumwater.

The Bobcats (6-5-1, 2-4 2A Evergreen) gave up a goal on a long shot midway through each half against the first-place Thunderbirds (7-3-1, 6-0).

Aberdeen had multiple transition runs into the T-Birds defensive third, but were unable to get a clean shot on goal.

“We had a good game plan that the girls executed almost perfectly, giving us a chance to stay in the game against a very good opponent,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “Limiting this excellent team to two goals tonight is quite the accomplishment.”

Cats goal keeper had a career-best 18 saves in the game while Fleming cited the performances of defenders Hana Lessard, Kendalynn Garman and Sawyer Shoemaker.

Aberdeen forward/midfielder Shay Dunlap was commended for her “great hustle” by Fleming.

The Bobcats sit in fourth place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, a game behind third-place Centralia.

Aberdeen hosts Centralia at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Tumwater 1 1 – 2

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma senior midfielder Maddie Barrera (middle) plays the ball during a 1-0 loss to Rochester on Tuesday at Davis Field in Elma.

Rochester 1, Elma 0

One goal turned out to be the difference in an Elma loss to Rochester on Tuesday in Rochester.

The Eagles (3-9, 1-4 1A Evergreen) fell behind on a long shot from the side approximately 15 minutes into the game to give the Warriors (5-8-1, 3-2) the 1-0 lead.

Elma had its chances throughout the match, but failed to net the equalizer to suffer the loss.

“We made some changes and pushed hard for a goal had several really close chances but couldn’t get anything to fall,” Eagles head coach Evan Valentine said. “The team worked hard. It was a good, close, physical game.”

The Eagles sit in fourth place in the league standings and host Tenino at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 0 0 – 0

Rochester 0 1 – 1

~~~

Adna 7, Ocosta 1

Ocosta saw Adna pull away in the second half of a 7-1 loss on Tuesday in Westport.

The Wildcats (3-4-3, 2-3 2B Central) were locked in a scoreless tie with the Pirates (4-5-2, 4-1) until a goal 35 minutes into the game shook Ocosta’s players.

“We conceded a goal late in the half and saw the heads drop,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “Conceded immediately after and the girls came into halftime defeated.”

Adna scored three more goals to go up 5-0 before senior wing Brizeyda Ayala-Rios was fouled inside the penalty area to earn Ocosta a penalty kick.

Junior midfielder Scarlett Nelson converted the penalty kick to ruin Adna’s shutout bid in the 69th minute.

“In the second half, we tried to get back into the match and it left us even more exposed,” Langer said. “Overall, it was a rough night for us. The girls know what we expect and we know what they expect of themselves.”

Ocosta hosts Napavine at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adna 2 5 — 7

Ocosta 0 1 — 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Adna, Humphrey, 35th. 2, Adna, Roundtree (Naillon), 38th minute.

Second half – 3, Adna, Roundtree (Hagseth), 48th minute. 4, Adna, Roundtree (Naillon), 55th minute. 5, Adna, Clark (Terry), 60th minute. 6, Ocosta, Nelson, 69th minute. 7, Adna, Humphrey, 70th minute. 8, Adna, Hagseth, 75th minute.

~~~

Hoquiam 3, Ilwaco 0

Hoquiam earned its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Ilwaco on Saturday at Olympic Stadium.

The Grizzlies (1-9-2) took the lead when Neyeli Mendoza played a through ball to RenaéJah Burtenshaw, who scored to go up 1-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, Madison Gordon played a ball over the Ilwaco defense that Burtenshaw ran on to and buried a shot in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Emily Brodhead moved from her goal keeper position up to forward and scored the Grizzlies final goal of the game to secure the victory.

“Going into halftime the girls were feeling really good about their team effort,” Hoquiam head coach Pedro Weber Cruz said. “We once again made changes to our formation we went more attacking this time.”

The Grizzlies play at Montesano at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Hoquiam 1 2 – 3

~~~

Other games

Raymond-South Bend 3, Forks 1