Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano rolls to season sweep over Hoquiam

Montesano continued its run of hot starts en route to a season sweep over Hoquiam as we review Tuesday’s girls prep soccer games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 7, Hoquiam 0

Montesano swept the season series against Hoquiam with a 7-0 win on Thursday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Having wrapped up the 1A Evergreen League title on Tuesday, Monte (10-1-2 overall, 6-0 1A Evergreen) didn’t slow down, starting off hot with a goal by sophomore Ashley Hill on an assist from senior forward Lex Stanfield just 43 seconds into the game.

A few minutes later, the Bulldogs doubled up their lead over the Grizzlies (1-10-2, 0-5) when Stanfield scored on an assist from senior defender Margie Taylor six minutes into the game.

Monte continued to score in bunches a Stanfield goal in the 21st minute was followed by a goal from junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield two minutes later.

In the second half, Monte senior Rossi Newbill scored in the 43rd minute followed by Butterfield’s second goal of the game two minutes later.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Rossi Newbill (middle) scores a goal during a 7-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Newbill recorded her second goal on a shot in the 78th minute on an assist from freshman Mackenzie Hart to complete the scoring.

Hoquiam was awarded a penalty kick when sophomore RanaéJah Burtenshaw collided with a Monte defender inside the penalty area and had to leave the game, but the subsequent penalty kick was shot wide, preserving the Bulldogs’ shutout.

Burtenshaw left the game with an apparent knee injury and did not return, though the Hoquiam coaching staff stated the injury turned out to be not as serious as first thought and they chose to keep her on the sidelines as a precautionary move.

Emily Brodhead made 16 saves in net to lead the Grizzlies.

Montesano hosts Annie Wright at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Hoquiam hosts Tenino at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano midfielder Lainey Robinson (4) looks up the field while Hoquiam’s Yazmine Balagot pursues during the Bulldogs’ 7-0 win on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Hoquiam 0 0 – 0

Montesano 4 3 – 7

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Hill (Stanfield), 1st minute. 2, Montesano, Stanfield (Taylor), 6th minute. 3, Montesano, Stanfield, 21st minute. 4, Montesano, Butterfield (Hill), 23rd minute.

Second half – 5, Montesano, Newbill, 43rd minute. 6, Montesano, Butterfield, 44th minute. 7, Montesano, Newbill (Hart), 78th minute.

~~~

Centralia 3, Aberdeen 1

Two second half goals proved to the the difference in Aberdeen’s 3-1 loss to Centralia on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (6-6-1, 2-5 2A Evergreen) allowed a goal in the ninth minute on a ball that was mishandled the the Aberdeen goal keeper to give Centralia (6-7, 4-3) the early lead.

Aberdeen responded just seven minutes later when a corner kick by defender Hana Lessard created a scramble in front of the Tigers’ net.

Cats freshman Iza Frye got to the loose ball and scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the 16th minute.

Still tied at halftime, Centralia scored just five minutes into the second half and – after multiple Aberdeen offensive chances to tie the game proved fruitless – the Tigers scored on a long shot that slipped through the Aberdeen keeper for a clinching third goal.

“Our effort was once again excellent, but it was unfortunate that we weren’t able to put some more balls into the back of the net, especially with all the time we spent in the attacking third throughout the match,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said.

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 2-0, with the Bobcats coaching staff citing the performance of goal keeper Xela Kowoosh.

Aberdeen sits in fifth place in the league standings and hosts W.F. West in a league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Centralia 1 2 – 3

Aberdeen 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Centralia, 9th minute. 2, Aberdeen, Frye, 16th minute.

Second half – 3, Centralia, 45th minute. 4, Centralia.

~~~

Tenino 1, Elma 0

For the second-straight game, Elma was on the wrong end of a one-goal game with a 1-0 loss to Tenino on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (3-10, 1-5 1A Evergreen) allowed a lone goal in the second half to the Beavers (9-3-2, 4-2) to fall by a score of 1-0 for the second time this week.

Elma lost to Rochester 1-0 in a league game on Tuesday.

“We had a really good, competitive match against Tenino tonight,” Elma head coach Evan Valentine said. “The team fought hard and it was a good game.”

It’s the fourth one-goal loss this season for the young Eagles squad.

Elma sits in fourth place in the 1A Evergreen League and will face Hoquiam at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

Tenino 0 1 – 1

Elma 0 0 – 0

~~~

Napavine 3, Ocosta 0

Playing down several players, Ocosta dropped a 2B Central League game to Napavine 3-0 on Wednesday in Westport.

The Wildcats (3-5-3, 2-4 2B Central) started the game with 10 players and were down to nine after an injury early in the first half.

The Tigers (6-3-2, 3-0-1) took advantage with goals in the 14th and 18th minutes to take a 2-0 halftime lead.

Napavine extended its lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 68th minute.

Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said he was proud of his team’s ability to limit the damage despite only fielding nine players for the majority of the match.

“The girls had a point to prove in terms of being hard to breakdown and more competitive in these big matches. This match, they all stepped up and played amazing,” said Langer, whose team held the Tigers to nine shots in the game. “We were unlucky to concede the third goal, but it just caught our keeper and defense by surprise. This loss was a respectable one under the circumstances and we are proud of the quick growth from the entire team.”

Ocosta sits in seventh place in the 2B Central League and will face Forks in a league game at 6 p.m. on Monday in Forks.

Napavine 2 1 – 3

Ocosta 0 0 – 0