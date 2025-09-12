Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Gritty Elma performance not enough in loss to W.F. West

Also: Stanfield returns to score two goals in Montesano win; Undermanned Hoquiam blanked by Forks

Montesano earned a shutout victory while Elma and Hoquiam fell to non-league opponents as we review Thursday’s girls prep soccer games.

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

W.F. West 3, Elma 0

Elma played well but still fell 3-0 to W.F. West on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (1-2 overall) allowed a goal on a pinball scrum by Wyatt Rogerson in the 23rd minute.

Elma then used a determined defensive effort to remain down 1-0 at halftime.

A high shot by Izzy Teeter bounced off the far crossbar and in nine minutes into the second half followed four minutes later by a second Teeter goal to round out the scoring.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Paiton Flores (12) attempts to avoid a W.F. West player during a 3-0 loss to W.F. West on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

Despite the loss, Elma head coach Evan Valentine was proud of how his young team’s performance.

“I told them at halftime I was so proud of them. This was the grittiest game I’ve seen the Elma girls play in a long time,” he said. “It took (W.F. West) awhile to break us down. We played good defense. … They had to scrap for everything they got.”

After graduating three of its top offensive threats in Beta Valentine, Valerie Echeverria and Miley Seaberg, Elma is in a bit of a rebuild as Coach Valentine tweaks his lineup to find what works best. He said Thursday’s performance showed vast improvement.

“We have so much turnover and had to move people around,” he said. “We can build off determination and grit. It was nice to see that.”

Elma takes on Centralia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Elma High School.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma defender Kyla Rudy (13) makes a play on the ball while teammate Paiton Flores trails the play during a 3-0 loss to W.F. West on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

W.F. West 1 2 — 3

Elma 0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half – 1, W.F. West, Rogerson, 23rd minute.

Second half – 2, WFW, Tetter (Gruginski), 49th minute. 3, WFW, Teeter, 53rd minute.

Montesano 4, Vashon Island 0

Montesano got one of its top scorers back in the lineup and it showed on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs beat Vashon Island 4-0 on Thursday at Vashon Island High School.

Monte senior forward Lex Stanfield returned to the lineup after missing a game due to a pulled quadricep and immediately made her impact felt, scoring a goal off an assist from sophomore Ashley Hill just three minutes into the game.

Stanfield then scored an unassisted goal to put Monte up 2-0 in the 28th minute.

“Having her in the lineup makes a huge difference,” said Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez, who took Stanfield out after halftime as a precaution. “We have a little bit more firepower with her up there. We can send balls through and she can get to them and do her thing.”

Monte padded its lead with a goal by sophomore midfielder Lainey Robinson off an assist by junior midfielder Haley Schweppe in the 35th minute.

Schweppe scored in the 61st minute to put the finishing touches on the victory, her third goal in three games.

“She is proving her worth for us,” Sanchez said of last season’s state cross-country champion. “She’s adapting to the system and we are happy to see that.”

The Bulldogs controlled the pitch as senior goalkeeper Izzie Taylor needed to make just two saves in the first 10 minutes of the game to earn the clean sheet.

“Midfield played well. The defense played well. We’ve been working on marking up better after the Cedar Park game and we were able to do a lot better with that,” Sanchez said.

Montesano hosts University Prep at noon on Saturday.

Montesano 3 1 – 4

Vashon Island 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Stanfield (Hill), 3rd minute. 2, Montesano, Stanfield, 28th minute. 3, Montesano, Robinson (Schweppe), 35th minute.

Second half – 4, Montesano, Schweppe, 61st minute.

Forks 6, Hoquiam 0

At this point of the season, the Hoquiam Grizzlies are as focused on fielding a healthy team as they are winning a game.

Playing with just eight players, the Grizzlies fell to Forks 6-0 on Thursday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam (0-2) has been beset by injuries early in the season, including two players dealing with minor injuries during Thursday’s loss and two defensive starters unable to play.

Four eighth-graders played for Hoquiam and were commended by head coach Pedro Weber Cruz, who is in his first year at the helm of the Grizzlies program.

“We tried to fight,” he said. “We fielded four eighth-graders who stepped up tremendously and fought hard.”

Weber Cruz said his team started finding some offense as the game wore on.

“The ball movement wasn’t quite there in the first half, but things started clicking in the second half, especially the last 20 minutes,” he said. “We were moving the ball well and getting shots in but failed to find the back of the net.”

Weber Cruz cited the versatile play of eighth-grader Lyric Ramstien and junior goalkeeper Emily Brodhead, who made multiple highlight-reel saves in the game.

“The girls fought hard all game and I’m proud of them,” Weber Cruz said.

No further information was available for this game.

Other games

