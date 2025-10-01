Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma’s woes continue in blowout loss to Tenino

Elma and Aberdeen struggled while Montesano rolled through Hoquiam as we review Tuesday’s girls prep soccer games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Tenino 7, Elma 0

Not much went the Elma Eagles’ way in a 7-0 loss to Tenino on Tuesday at Beavers Stadium in Tenino.

The Eagles (1-7, 0-2 1A Evergreen) were never really in the game, allowing three first half goals – two inside of 15 minutes to Tenino junior Callie Mickelson – and trailed 5-0 with 15 minutes left to play.

Mickelson capped off the scoring with her third and fourth goals of the game in the final 10 minutes to give the Beavers (6-2-2, 1-1) the win.

“In a word: terrible,” Elma head coach Evan Valentine said of his team’s performance. “We definitely let goals in we shouldn’t have. Naive goals I would say. It’s tough. I told them that turf is tough, especially when it’s wet. Turf definitely shows you your weaknesses when you have a tough time with control. The ball bounces hard and rolls fast and a lot of those girls haven’t played on a lot of turf yet.”

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma junior midfielder Makenna Monroe (right) gets her head on the ball during a 7-0 loss to Tenino on Tuesday in Tenino.

The loss snapped a six game-winning streak for the Eagles over the Beavers dating back to the 2022 season.

Despite the expectations of going through a rebuilding year after graduating a strong corps, Valentine said he expected more from his team to this point of the season.

“Tonight, I’m not sure that I saw anything positive moving forward. I think it was one of our worst games of the season,” Valentine said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to look at a game and say, ‘Hey, we were not good today. Let’s just move past it,’ and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Elma will look to snap a six-game losing streak when it faces Forks at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Forks High School.

Elma 0 0 – 0

Tenino 3 4 – 7

Scoring

First half – 1, Tenino, Mickelson (Watson), 10th minute. 2, Tenino, Mickelson (Snodderly), 15th minute. 3, Tenino, Summers (Mickelson), 38th minute.

Second half – 4, Tenino, Watson, 51st minute. 5, Tenino, Watson (Jones), 64th minute. 6, Tenino, Mickelson, 70th minute. 7, Tenino, Mickelson, 75th minute.

~~~

Montesano 9, Hoquiam 0

Montesano performed as expected with a 9-0 win over Hoquiam on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (6-1-2, 2-0 1A Evergreen) scored early and often, with senior forward Lex Stanfield recording a hat trick and junior winger Haley Schweppe scoring two goals in the game.

Montesano also got first-half goals form sophomore Ashley Hill, junior midfielder Mayce Sanchez on a penalty kick and senior Mary Campbell.

Bulldogs sophomore midfielder Lainey Robinson scored a goal in the 56th minute of the second half to close out the scoring.

The Grizzlies (0-2-2, 0-2) were led by goal keeper Emily Brodhead, who made 16 saves in the match.

“Not the way we wanted to start our league opener. We had a game plan we knew how Monte was going to play and we fail straight into their trap,” Hoquiam head coach Pedro Weber Cruz said. “We started the first eight minutes really strong, but we dropped our level and paid the price. We will go over what we did right and wrong and improve our mistakes to insure a better outcome next time we play against them.”

Montesano hosts Rochester at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Hoquiam plays at Tenino at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Montesano 5 4 – 9

Hoquiam 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Stanfield (Schweppe), 9th minute. 2, Montesano, Hill (Stanfield), 19th minute. 3, Montesano, Sanchez, 21st minute. 4, Montesano, Stanfield (Reynvaan), 31st minute. 5, Montesano, Campbell (Robinson), 35th minute.

Second half – 6, Montesano, Stanfield, 42nd minute. 7, Montesano, Schweppe, 47th minute. 8, Montesano, Schweppe (Newbill), 51st minute. 9, Montesano, Robinson, 56th minute.

~~~

Centralia 1, Aberdeen 0

A Centralia goal late in the game turned out to be the difference in Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss on Tuesday at Tigers Stadium in Centralia.

Aberdeen (4-3-1, 0-2 2A Evergreen) held off some early-game pressure from the Tigers (4-4, 2-0) and nearly took a first-half lead on a Miley Anderson transition break opportunity that was turned away by the Centralia keeper.

In the second half, Aberdeen controlled the pace of play, but multiple Bobcats shots were straight at the Centralia keeper.

With under seven minutes left to play, Centralia’s Trinity Smith took advantage of corner kick that the Bobcats defense failed to clear for the game’s only goal.

In an attempt to tie the game, Aberdeen earned two corner kicks and three additional shots in the final minutes of the contest, but failed to score in suffering the 1-0 loss.

“The girls really fought hard and played a very good match tonight,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “In the second half, I was impressed with our improved passing and control and we gave ourselves a very good shot at an early league win.”

Fleming commended the performances of Kendalynn Garman and Hana Lessard on defense and Kennedy Kolodzie for her crisp passing at midfield.

The Bobcats junior varsity team tied 2-2.

Ana Lopez and Kenadee Baller scored for Aberdeen while goal keeper Xela Kowoosh was cited for having an excellent game by Bobcat assistant coach Lindsey Scott.

Aberdeen plays faces W.F. West at 7 p.m. Thursday in Chehalis.

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Centralia 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – none.

Second half – 1, Centralia, Smith (Sills), 74th minute.