Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma qualifies for district play-in game with win over Hoquiam

Elma earned itself a berth in a district play-in game as we review Thursday’s prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Elma 3, Hoquiam 0

Elma qualified for a district play-in game with a 3-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Eagles (4-10 overall, 2-5 1A Evergreen) took the lead when a corner kick was pinballed around the Grizzlies goal box before being cleared out past the 18. Senior defender Meredith Smith advanced to the loose ball and took a shot from 35-yard out that took a funny hop and found its way to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Elma doubled its lead when senior midfielder Chloe Donais was fouled just outside the 18. Eagles sophomore forward Anna Servellon shot the free kick on frame, which was deflected by Hoquiam goal keeper Emily Brodhead and poked in by Eagles senior midfielder Maddie Barrera in the 38th minute.

In the second half, an Elma cross into the box resulted in a hand-ball call against Hoquiam. Eagles sophomore midfielder Zippy Valentine converted the penalty kick to complete the scoring in the 60th minute.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Maddie Barrera (left) and Chloe Donais celebrate a goal during a 3-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

With the win, Elma locks up the fourth and final postseason spot out of the 1A Evergreen League and will play in a district play-in game next week (time, date, location to be determined).

“I’m happy for them. That’s a tough field to play on because it’s very narrow. We needed to win and we got it done,” Elma head coach Evan Valentine said. “It’s been a tough season for us, but it’s good to see some things come together in the end.”

Elma closes out the regular season against Montesano at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Montesano.

Elma 2 1 – 3

Hoquiam 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Smith, 20th minute. 2, Elma, Barrera (Servellon), 38th minute.

Second half – 3, Elma, Valentine, 60th minute.

~~~

Shelton 1, Aberdeen 0

(Shelton wins 3-0 on penalty kicks)

Missed chances led to a potential Aberdeen victory turning into defeat after the Bobcats fell to Shelton in a penalty-kick shootout on Thursday in Shelton.

The Bobcats (6-8-1, 2-7 2A Evergreen) had plenty of opportunities to break the scoreless tie throughout the 2A Evergreen League game against the Hiclimbers (2-12-1, 1-8).

Aberdeen outshot Shelton 15-5 in the game, but failed to find the back of the net through regulation and overtime as the game would be decided on penalty kicks.

Aberdeen goal keeper Xela Kowoosh blocked the firsth Shelton attempt, but three straight misses from Aberdeen shooters led to the 3-0 shootout loss.

”Our effort was once again excellent and the girls tried their best,” Bobcats head coach Larry Fleming said. “We just didn’t have the finishing quality in regulation, overtime, or in penalty kicks.”

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 1-0 on Thursday, with the Bobcats coaching staff citing the performances of Alicia Palacios and Aixa Bravo.

Aberdeen sits in fifth place in the league standings and faces Black Hills in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 – 0

Shelton 0 0 0 1 – 1

First half – none.

Second half – none.

Overtime – none.

Penalty kicks: 3, Shelton. 0, Aberdeen.