Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen’s season ends with overtime loss to Black Hills

Aberdeen’s season ended with a loss as we review Tuesday’s girls prep soccer matchups on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Black Hills 2, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss in overtime to Black Hills on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (6-9-1 overall, 2-8 2A Evergreen) trailed 1-0 after miscommunication on their back line led to a Wolves goal 21 minutes into the game.

Aberdeen responded in the second half when sustained offensive pressure resulted in junior midfielder Nataly Barragan scoring off an assist from sophomore forward Shay Dunlap to tie the game in the 65th minute.

The Wolves (11-5, 5-5) scored the game-winner two minutes into overtime on a long shot just under the crossbar.

The defeat was Aberdeen’s fourth one-goal loss of the season.

“I was impressed with our girls’ effort and intensity tonight,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “They were in the game until the final goal and, besides winning, did everything they could to give us a real solid chance for the win.”

Aberdeen seniors Miley Anderson, Joie Mayberry, Valeria Aguilar, Lila Ericksen and Alyssa Caskey played in their final game for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen’s JV team also lost 2-1 on Tuesday.

Naomi Venegas scored the goal for Aberdeen while Annalee Mendez was commended for her “excellent play” by the Aberdeen coaching staff.

Black Hills 1 0 1 – 2

Aberdeen 0 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Black Hills, 21st minute.

Second half – 2, Aberdeen, Barragan (Dunlap), 65th minute.

Overtime – 3, Black Hills, 82nd minute.

~~~

Other games

Montesano 6, Elma 0

Rochester 6, Hoquiam 0