Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend’s Koski surpasses 1,000-points in loss to Forks

Also: Willapa Valley’s shots fail to fall in loss to Taholah

Raymond-South Bend’s girls basketball program welcomed another member into a prestigous club as we review Tuesday’s prep games on the Harbor.

~~~

Forks 49, Raymond-South Bend 42

Raymond-South Bend standout Kassie Koski reached a career milestone in a 49-42 loss to Forks on Tuesday at Forks High School.

The Ravens (7-5 overall, 0-1 2B Pacific) were locked in a close game with the Spartans (5-7, 2-0), trailing by one at the half and entered the fourth quarter down 42-37.

Despite its defense holding Forks to just seven points in the final period of play, the Ravens offense went ice cold, hitting just two field goals and a single free throw to suffer the 2B Pacific League loss.

”Game of missed opportunities,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “Kids competed very well in a very physical contest, but untimely turnovers, missed free throws, missed lay-ins and missed block outs cost us a tight league game on the road.”

Forks’ Bailey Johnson had a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead the Spartans and take over the game.

“Bailey Johnson willed her team to the victory,” Coach Koski said. “We had no one that was willing to win the battle versus her.”

Kassie Koski scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Ravens and surpass 1,000 points for her prep career, joining a long list of former Raymond greats to do so.

“Congratulations to Kassie for making it to the 1,000-point club at Raymond High School,” Coach Koski, Kassie’s father, said. “She is the 16th player in school history to earn her way into that club.”

Koski added seven rebounds and five steals to her stat line while senior post Ava Baugher had a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for RSB.

Raymond-South Bend hosts North Beach in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. on Thursday in South Bend.

RSB 10 13 14 5 – 42

Forks 12 12 18 7 – 49

Scoring: RSB – Koski 20, Baugher 13, Konbouakhay 3, Glazier 2, San 2, Stigall 2. Forks – Johnson 27, Dilley 12, Gaydeski 6, Peters 3, Rondeau 1.

~~~

Taholah 66, Willapa Valley 35

Shots weren’t falling for Willapa Valley in a 66-35 loss to Taholah on Tuesday at Taholah High School.

The Vikings (3-7, 1-2 1B Coastal) scored no more than 11 points in any quarter and trailed the Chitwhins (4-2, 1-1) 34-17 at halftime and trailed by 26 points entering the fourth quarter.

“We came out with a solid game plan and overall, we executed it well. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get shots to fall,” Valley head coach Dawn Keeton said. “The positive was that we were getting the looks we wanted, something we’ve struggled with in previous games, so the opportunities were there. In the second half, we responded exactly how we asked them to. At halftime, we emphasized the need for more offensive rebounds and to follow our shots. The team did a great job adjusting, pulling down 11 offensive boards after the break. Offensively, we continued to create chances, but we couldn’t quite convert when we needed to.”

Senior Kylee Fluke led Valley with 12 points while senior Lauren Matlock had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings host Toledo at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Willapa Valley 7 10 11 7 – 35

Taholah 20 14 20 12 – 66

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Fluke 12, Matlock 10, Verboomen 7, Hurley 2, L. Andrews 2, K. Andrews 2.

~~~

Other games

Centralia 68, Aberdeen 55

Ilwaco 48, North Beach 28

Mary M. Knight 67, Wishkah Valley 14

Naselle 83, Lake Quinault 13