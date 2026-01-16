Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend, Willapa Valley win in convincing fashion

Ravens, Vikings each have four players in double figures to win in routs

Raymond-South Bend and Willapa Valley both won as we review girls prep hoops games on the Harbor.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 71, Ilwaco 19

Raymond-South Bend had four players in double figures in a 71-19 win over Ilwaco on Thursday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (10-5 overall, 3-1 2B Pacific) had the game well in hand by the end of the first quarter, leading 24-1 over the Fishermen (2-11, 1-3) thanks to hot starts from senior guard Emma Glazier (7 points), sophomore guard Avalyn Stigall (7 pts.) and senior post Ava Baugher (6 pts.).

Raymond-South Bend’s defense held Ilwaco under nine points in every quarter of the game while getting plenty of scoring from the likes of Glazier (15 pts., 3 rebounds, four steals), Stigall (15 pts., 5 reb., 2 assists, 2 stl., block), senior forward Kassie Koski (13 pts., 9 reb., 2 stl.) and Baugher (12 pts., 10 reb., 7 stl.).

“First game in a long while that we actually started fast and didn’t have to play catch up,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “Nice to have the kids share the ball and to get lots of opportunities for everyone to get good shots. Still looking to cut down on the unforced turnovers, but I really like our energy the last four league games.”

The Ravens had 15 turnovers as a team to 23 for the Fishermen.

RSB hosts Hoquiam at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

Ilwaco 1 8 9 1 – 19

RSB 24 14 18 15 – 71

Scoring: Ilwaco – Petry 9, Johnson 4, Hughes 3, Wirkkala 2, Bickle 1. RSB – Glazier 15, Stigall 15, Koski 13, Baugher 12, Mark 9, Pine 4, Bale 3.

Willapa Valley 67, Columbia Adventist 32

Willapa Valley had 11 players score, four in double figures, en route to a 67-32 victory over Columbia Adventist Academy on Thursday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (6-8) put the game away early with 23-0 run in the first quarter and had four players – Tylar Keeton (16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals), Kylee Fluke (10 pts., 4 assists), Paislee Hurley (10 pts.) and Rhian Verboomen (10 pts.) – score in double figures against the Kodiaks (4-5).

“Our defense set the tone early and we attacked the basket with confidence,” Valley head coach Dawn Keeton said. “We shared the ball well, creating opportunities for everyone to contribute offensively. We also did an excellent job on the boards, collecting nearly as many offensive rebounds as defensive ones. Those second-chance opportunities played a big role in securing the win.”

Valley hit 28-of-59 shots (47%) and made 9-of-14 free throws (64%) as a team.

The Kodiaks shot 23% from the floor on 11-of-48 shooting and made 4-of-14 free throws (29%).

“Columbia Adventist is a young team that challenged us at times and helped expose a few areas we still need to improve,” Coach Keeton said. “The girls adjusted well and were very receptive to feedback throughout the game. With each outing, we’re getting closer to where we want to be.”

The Vikings host Mary M. Knight at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Columbia Adventist 2 16 8 6 – 32

Willapa Valley 28 12 15 12 – 67

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Keeton 16, Fluke 10, Hurley 10, Verboomen 10, Matlock 6, Ashley 4, L. Andrews 3, K. Andrews 3, Mullen 3, Maneman 1.

Montesano 62, Rochester 32

Montesano kept pace atop the 1A Evergreen League with a 62-32 win over Rochester on Wednesday at Rochester High School.

The Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 2-1 1A Evergreen) dominated the Warriors (4-11, 0-2) from start to finish.

Bolstered by high-energy play on both ends of the floor, Monte jumped out to a 20-point lead after one quarter of play and held the Warriors to 17 points through the first three quarters of the game.

The Bulldogs were led by star senior forward and current league MVP Jillie Dalan with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Addi Williamsen was one board away from a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Ashlyn Lytle had four points, four assists and a team-high eight steals for a Bulldogs defense that forced 40 Warriors turnovers in the game.

“She set the tone for us, defensively,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “We came out with much better intensity and created lost of turnovers. … Much better energy tonight from the whole group.”

Monte went 30-for-80 from the field (38%) – its most shot attempts of the season – and hit 2-of-8 free throws (25%).

With the win, the Bulldogs sit a half game in the loss column behind Elma and Hoquiam for the top spot in the 1A Evergreen League.

Monte has a key league matchup against Elma at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Montesano.

Montesano 22 14 16 10 – 62

Rochester 2 9 6 15 – 32

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 29, Williamsen 12, Wintrip 6, Blancas 5, Lytle 4, Hart 2, Perry 2, Kaivo-Houlton 2.

Other games

North Beach 45, Wishkah Valley 32