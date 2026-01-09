Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend handles North Beach for first league win of season

Raymond-South Bend handled North Beach while Aberdeen dropped its second league game of the season as we review Thursday’s girls prep hoops games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 65, North Beach 17

Raymond-South Bend earned its first league victory of the season with a 65-17 romp over North Beach on Thursday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (8-5, 1-1 2B Pacific) took a 16-1 lead after one quarter thanks to seven points from senior forward Kassie Koski and six points from senior post Ava Baugher and held a comfortable 29-11 lead by halftime.

RSB outscored the Hyaks (3-8, 0-3) 36-6 in the second half to run away with the victory.

“Our team, one through nine, had energy and quickness and was really engaged and connected for 32 minutes tonight,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “Great to see our youth – freshmen Maddi San, Ryann Mark and Cooper Bale – evolve and play with confidence.”

Koski led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals while senior guard Emma Glazier (12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 steals) and Baugher (10 pts., 8 reb., ast., 5 stl., 2 blocks) also scored in double figures for the Ravens.

Mark, San and Bale combined to score 19 points, with Bale’s five points being the first varsity points of her prep career.

North Beach was led by senior guard/forward Jazmine Goldman with five points.

RSB faces Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Puyallup.

North Beach hosts Forks in league play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

On another note our turnovers are continuing to be a problem that will continue to hurt our chances for success.

North Beach 1 10 4 2 – 17

RSB 16 13 16 20 – 65

Scoring: North Beach – Goldman 5, Cox 4, A. McCrory 3, Bryson-Sotomish 3, M. McCrory 2. RSB – Koski 16, Glazier 12, Baugher 10, Mark 9, San 5, Bale 5, Pine 5, Kongbouakhay 2, Lewis 1.

~~~

Shelton 66, Aberdeen 38

Aberdeen dropped its second 2A Evergreen Conference game in as many nights with a 66-38 loss to Shelton on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (3-6, 0-2 2A Evergreen) struggled to slow down the Highclimbers (10-1, 2-0) – the No. 3 team in the WIAA 3A-class RPI rankings – falling behind by 13 after one quarter after Shelton closed the frame on a 16-2 run.

Aberdeen junior shooting guard Bentley Brown hit two buckets to pull the Bobcats to within eight early in the second quarter, but the Cats’ comeback hopes were dashed in the third quarter, missing nine consecutive shots at one points to fall behind 56-34 at the end of the period.

Brown led the Bobcats with 17 points while junior guard Sophie Knutson and junior guard Kensie Ervin had six assists and four steals, respectively, for Aberdeen.

“Shelton’s inside game and size was too much for us to handle. We did not have an answer for Cedar Wily’s inside post game,” Aberdeen head coach Dan Brown said. “Kensie Ervin played a solid overall game. Cheyanna Kohn came off the bench and gave us solid minutes and Madi Ritter brought energy to the team.”

Bobcats junior Annie Devine scored back-to-back buckets in the third quarter of her varsity debut.

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 25-11. Gabriella Orona scored 11 points for the Bobcats.

The Aberdeen C-team won 24-18.

The Bobcats host Hoquiam at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Shelton 24 12 20 10 – 66

Aberdeen 11 12 11 4 – 38

Scoring: Shelton – Krise 23, Wily 21, Leclair-Hernandez 12, Swanson 5, Borden 5. Aberdeen – Brown 17, Ervin 6, Shoemaker 5, Devine 5, Knutson 3, E. Kohn 2.