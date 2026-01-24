Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend beats first-place Forks on Senior Night

Raymond-South Bend won an important league game on Senior Night as we review Friday’s Twin Harbors girls prep basketball games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 62, Forks 35

Raymond-South Bend honored its seniors with a key 62-35 2B Pacific League victory over Forks on Friday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (12-5, 4-1 2B Pacific) played solid team basketball throughout the game, opening up a commanding 33-13 lead by halftime led by 12 points from guard Avalyn Stigall and held the Spartans (9-8, 5-1) to just 21 points through the first three quarters of play.

RSB led by a comfortable 44-21 entering the final eight minutes of the game, allowing the Ravens bench to get some quality playing time.

“On Senior Night, our team gave our seniors something to remember with a very solid offensive and defensive performance versus a very physical Forks team,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said.

RSB honored seniors Kassie Koski (14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals), Emma Glazier (1 point, 2 reb., 3 stl.), Ava Baugher (12 pts., 10 reb., 2 ast.), Ava Pine-Isaksen (2 pts., 3 reb., ast., blk.) and Megan Kongbouakhay (9 pts., 4 reb., 6 ast., 2 stl.) on Senior Night.

Stigall led the Ravens with 17 points to go along with a team-high five steals, one block and an assist.

“Avalyn’s shooting and the play-making of Megan with the energy from Emma, solid post play from both of the Ava’s and with the stability and rebounding Kassie gave us, we finally played like the team we have been hoping to become,” Coach Koski said. “It is hard to think our five seniors – Ava Baugher Ava Pine-Isaksen, Emma Glazier, Kassie Koski and Megan Kongbouakhay – have played their last home game. They have been a big part of our program and will be greatly missed. I want them to know how appreciative I am to have been able coach them during their career.”

With the victory, RSB now has a five-game winning streak and has won eight of their last nine games.

The Ravens sit a half-game behind Forks in the win column for first place in the 2B Pacific League. The two teams split their two league games this season, with RSB holding a plus-20 point differential.

RSB plays at North Beach at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forks 7 6 8 14 – 35

RSB 15 18 11 18 – 62

Scoring: Forks – Crowder 9, Johnson 8, Peters 6, Dilley 5, Neel 4, Gaydeski 2, Rondeau 1. RSB – Stigall 17, Koski 14, Baugher 12, Kongbouakhay 9, Bale 3, Mark 2, Pine-Isaksen 2, Lewis 2, Glazier 1.

~~~

Mary M. Knight 44, Ocosta 23

Mary M. Knight overcame a rash of injuries to defeat Ocosta 44-23 on Friday at Mary M. Knight High School.

The Owls (8-7, 4-5 1B Coastal) were bit by the injury bug early and often as three players were injured just four minutes into the first quarter.

Senior guard Carissa Reeves suffered a knee contusion during pre-game introductions and had to be scratched from the lineup.

Senior post Andiana Ziegler played through the pain of a sore back throughout the game and senior post Maelynn Nygaard suffered a jammed finger on her shooting hand midway through the first quarter, limiting her abilities the rest of the way.

“We got three girls out within the first four minutes of the game,” MMK head coach Jake Goldy said. “We were discombobulated.”

Guards Peyton Hughes and Peyton Gonzales picked up the slack by pestering Ocosta ball-handlers into forcing 31 turnovers in the game.

Two-time 1B Coastal League MVP Cloey Fletcher was the beneficiary of the defensive efforts of “the two Peytons” as the star senior guard posted career-highs in points (36) and steals (14) to lead the Owls to victory. Fletcher scored 81% of her team’s points.

“Our defense kept us in there and the Peytons made it so Cloey could score,” Goldy said. “She hit some big shots early in the second quarter when we started to pull away a little bit.”

Fletcher went 15 for 27 from the field (56%) and made 3-of-5 free throws (60%) while Ziegler (4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Nygaard (1 pt., 6 reb.) battled through injuries to contribute to the win.

Bella Buck added seven points for the Owls, which shot 18 of 60 from the floor (30%), made 5-of-11 free throws (45%) and committed 17 turnovers as a team.

“Mary M. Knight played well and put pressure on us,” Ocosta head coach Hunter Hatton said. “Our girls kept competing, but we couldn’t get into a good rhythm offensively. We’ll keep working to clean things up.”

The young Wildcats (6-9, 4-5) were led by Elly Mirante with eight points, a game-high 16 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Bristol Towle added six points while Lili Saunders grabbed seven rebounds for Ocosta, which shot 20% on 7-of-35 shooting and converted 9-of-14 free throws (64%).

Ocosta 8 4 5 6 – 23

MMK 9 12 6 17 – 44

Scoring: Ocosta – Mirante 8, Towle 6, Gutierrez 4, Morris 4, Wolfley 1. MMK – Fletcher 36, Buck 7, Nygaard 1.

~~~

Other games

Ilwaco 46, North Beach 41

Naselle 59, Wishkah Valley 11