Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano wins two straight for first time this season

Montesano won two straight games for the first time this season as we review girls prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 44, Forks 40

Montesano won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 44-40 victory over Forks on Friday at Forks High School.

The Bulldogs (3-4 overall) led 19-17 at the half and held on for the win thanks in large part to the play of freshman Addisyn Williamsen, who had a breakout performance with 16 points and four steals.

Monte star forward Jillie Dalan had 12 points and nine rebounds while freshman Kamille Vandevender added six points and a team-best 10 boards for the Bulldogs.

Montesano hit 19-of-40 shots from the field (48%) and made 5-of-11 free throws in the victory (45%).

“Real physical game the whole way,” said Montesano head coach Mark Mansfield, whose team made the long road trip to Forks after traveling far to face Bear Creek 24 hours prior. “Two long trips and our kids just kept fighting and fighting. … It was a close battle all the way through. Really nice road win for us and we’re happy.”

Montesano hosts Aberdeen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano 12 7 13 12 – 44

Forks 11 6 10 13 – 40

Scoring: Montesano – Williamsen 16, Dalan 12, Vandevender 6, Forster 5, Kaivo-Houlton 4, Perry 1.

~~~

Naselle 67, Willapa Valley 45

Willapa Valley lost to Naselle 67-45 in 1B Coastal League play on Friday at Naselle High School.

The Vikings (2-3, 1-1 1B Coastal) shot 31% as a team on 16 of 51 from the field, including 2 of 13 from beyond the arc (15%) and made 11 of 20 shots from the foul line (55%).

Valley was led by sophomore standout Tylar Keeton with 13 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Vikings host Raymond-South Bend in a non-league game set for 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Keeton 13, Verboomen 9, Matlock 8, Fluke 6, Hurley 6, Andrews 3.

~~~

Ocosta 54, Crescent 33

Ocosta put together a complete team effort en route to a 54-33 win over Crescent on Friday at Northwest Christian High School.

The Wildcats (3-4) played well on both sides of the floor, holding the Loggers (4-4) to just nine points in the first half while shooting 21 for 63 from the field (33%), including 6 of 9 from 3-point range (66%).

“Our defense really took a big step forward, and the girls played well across the board on that end of the floor,” Ocosta head coach Hunter Hatton said. “Offensively, we took advantage of our opportunities … It was a good way for us to head into the holiday break.”

Junior Peyten Morris led the way for Ocosta with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to go along with nine rebounds and two assists.

Sophomore Bristol Towle and junior post Elly Mirante continued to put up numbers for Ocosta.

Towel had 17 points, eight rebounds and a team-high six assists while Mirante scored eight points to go along with a team-best 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Freshman Annabelle Wolfley also provided dividends for the Wildcats, scoring eight points and grabbing six boards.

The Wildcats will be back in action against Taholah at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 in Westport.

Ocosta 7 12 19 16 – 54

Crescent 1 8 14 10 – 33

Scoring: Ocosta – Morris 18, Towle 17, Mirante 8, Wolflex 8, Gutierrez 2, Werster 1. Crescent – Sprague 19, Dunavani 8, Kneiss 4, Chester 2.

~~~

Other games

Mary M. Knight 74, Lake Quinault 15

Quilcene 45, Wishkah Valley 18 (Friday)

Crescent 47, Wishkah Valley 17 (Saturday)