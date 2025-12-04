Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam rallies in fourth quarter to beat Willapa Valley

Also: Elma falls to Centralia by a bucket in season-opener

Hoquiam rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory while Elma suffered a narrow defeat as we review girls prep basketball games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 40, Willapa Valley 36

Hoquiam pulled away late from Willapa Valley for a 40-36 season-opening win on Wednesday in Menlo.

With the game tied at 21-21 at halftime, the Grizzlies (1-0) found themselves down 30-25 entering the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to Valley post Tylar Keeton’s five points in the third period.

But behind sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy’s 10 points in the frame, the Grizzlies won the final period 15-6 to claim the season-opening win.

“We found a way in fourth quarter to go on a run and hold on for the win against an always hard-working Willapa Valley program,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “First games are always a struggle. Super proud our girls played from behind in the third quarter and found that resilience as a team to find a way.”

Kennedy finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Hoquiam guard Lexi LaBounty added 12 points while senior post Sydney Gordon had eight rebounds and four steals for the Grizzlies.

Valley was led by post Tylar Keeton with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Lauren Matlock also scored in double figures for the Vikings with 10 points.

“The first two quarters were a little bit rough,” Valley head coach Dawn Keeton said. “We had a hard time trying to figure out how to play at full speed. … We had a lot of good looks, our shots just didn’t fall.”

Hoquiam went 11 for 44 from the field (25%) and went 13 of 25 from the free-throw line (52%).

Valley hit 12-of-47 shots (25%) and made 5-of-15 free throws (33%).

The Vikings held a slight edge in rebounding (39-37) while Hoquiam had just eight turnovers to 17 for Valley.

Hoquiam takes on Black Hills at 6 p.m. on Friday in Tumwater.

Valley hosts Ilwaco at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam 10 11 4 15 – 40

Willapa Valley 12 9 9 6 – 36

Scoring: Hoquiam – Kennedy 23, LaBounty 12, S. Gordon 3, Betancourth 1, Stankavich 1. WV – Keeton 18, Matlock 10, Fluke 8.

~~~

Centralia 50, Elma 48

Elma fell just short in a 50-48 season-opening loss to Centralia on Wednesday at Centralia High School.

The Eagles (0-1) got off to a hot start, leading 13-5 after one quarter led by six points apiece from sophomore guard Mikayla Roberts and junior guard Kahlea Tolentino.

But the Tigers would take a 25-22 lead into halftime as Anaya Saucedo scored eight points in Centralia’s 20-point second-quarter performance.

Elma junior post Olivia Moore scored nine of her 14 points in the third quarter as the Eagles trailed 41-40 entering the final period of play.

The Eagles’ offense managed just three field goals over the fourth quarter to suffer the loss.

In addition to Moore, Roberts and Tolentino each scored 14 points to lead Elma.

Mercedes Carter had nine rebounds while Roberts and Moore had six rebounds apiece.

Moore had eight blocks in the game while Elma sophomore forward Killie Vest added six blocks for the Eagles.

Elma hosts Raymond-South Bend at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 13 9 18 8 – 48

Centralia 5 20 16 9 – 50

Scoring: Elma – Moore 14, Roberts 14, Tolentino 14, Vest 3, Gonzales 2, Carter 1. Centralia –Saucedo 14, Ahera 10, Sprague 9, Erickson 9, Gunn 3, Ferch 3, Bussanich 1.

~~~

Other games

North Beach 67, Lake Quinault 9

Columbia Adventist 45, Ocosta 37