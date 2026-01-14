Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam overcomes Tenino defense to win in league play

Hoquiam picked up another league win as we review Tuesday’s girls prep hoops action on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 42, Tenino 28

Hoquiam overcame an inspired Tenino defense to earn a 42-28 1A Evergreen League win on Tuesday at Tenino High School.

The Grizzlies (8-5 overall, 2-0 1A Evergreen) managed just 18 points in the first half, but held the Beavers (3-11, 0-3) to just six points in the first half.

Hoquiam’s offensive struggles continued with just nine points in the third quarter on four field goals and a free throw, but the Grizzlies found its game in the fourth quarter.

Led by sophomore guard Avery Brodhead’s seven points, Hoquiam won the fourth quarter 15-12 to earn a league victory on the road.

“What a great road win against some the hardest working guards in the league,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “We had a big win against Monte on Friday, then another battle Monday against Aberdeen, but for me this win was just as memorable as we were truly challenged outside of our comfort zone.”

Senior post Sydney Gordon (12 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy (12 pts., 20 reb., 4 steals) led the Grizzlies, which shot 33% from the field on 19-of-58 shooting.

Senior point guard Lexi LaBounty finished with six points, four steals and two assists for Hoquiam.

”Tenino put a relentless triangle-and-two on Aaliyah and Lexi, this forced us to look to others to score,” Allan said. “We struggled offensively for three quarters, but they learned a valuable lesson that defense will keep you on the game as Aaliyah got most of her offense from her 20 rebounds, and Lexi just turned up the intensity on defense as well. What a great learning game to come out on top. Sydney Gordon had a solid night as she had a lot of pressure at post.”

Hoquiam held a 45-25 rebounding advantage and had 14 turnovers to 21 for Tenino.

The Grizzlies host a resurgent Elma Eagles squad in a key league matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam 11 7 9 15 – 42

Tenino 4 2 10 12 – 28

Scoring: Hoquiam – S. Gordon 12, Kennedy 12, Brodhead 7, Haskey 6, LaBounty 5. Tenino – Jones 11, Gonia 9, Gore 4, Brodersen 2, Watson 2.

~~~

W.F. West 86, Aberdeen 28

Not much went right for Aberdeen in an 86-28 loss to W.F. West on Tuesday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (3-8, 0-3 2A Evergreen) had no answers for the Bearcats (9-4, 3-0) – the No. 4 team in the WIAA RPI 2A-class rankings – as W.F. West jumped out to what proved to be an insurmountable 31-5 lead after just one quarter.

In the first half, W.F. West hit 24-of-29 shots (83%) and benefited from 18 Bobcats turnovers.

Sophomore guard Bentley Brown scored 22 of Aberdeen’s 28 points in the game, including five 3-pointers.

Kensie Ervin had eight rebounds while Sawyer Shoemaker added five boards and three assists for the Bobcats.

“There is a reason why W.F. West is ranked fourth in the state. They do many things well,” Aberdeen head coach Dan Brown said. “I am proud of our girls for continuing to fight hard against a really strong opponent.”

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 37-18 while the C-squad fell by a score of 18-4.

Aberdeen plays at Tumwater at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 5 8 10 5 – 28

W.F. West 31 25 16 14 – 86

Scoring: Aberdeen – Brown 22, Shoemaker 4, Knutson 2.

W.F. West – Boeck 20, J. Cushman 18, Gaskill 14, D. Cushman 8, Chloupek 7, Teeter 6, Ragsdale 5, Buzzard 4, McManus 3, Harman 1.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 71, Chief Leschi 36

Raymond-South Bend overcame a rough start to rout Chief Leschi 71-36 on Tuesday in Puyallup.

The Ravens (9-5, 2-1 2B Pacific) trailed 8-0 to start the game before finding its offense, scoring 21 points in the first quarter paced the three 3-pointers from star senior forward Kassie Koski.

RSB extended what was a seven-point lead after one period to 22 points by halftime thanks to eight points from freshman guard Ryann Mark, who was one of six different Ravens to score in the second period.

RSB’s defense held the Warriors (6-4, 2-1) to eight points for the second straight frame in the third quarter to take a commanding 61-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

“After a slow start getting down 8-0, we were able to settle in defensively and get some turnovers leading to scores,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “Really excited how all of our kids were able to space and move their zone to create lots of scoring opportunities.”

Kassie Koski had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a team-high nine steals to lead the Ravens.

Mark (14 points) and senior post Ava Baugher (12 pts., 12 rebounds, 2 assists) finished in double-figures while senior guard Emma Glazier had nine points and four steals for RSB.

RSB had 20 turnovers in the game, a stat concerning to Coach Koski.

“I’m starting to get more concerned about our turnover issues,” he said. “They are becoming an unwelcome habit that we need to start cleaning up immediately as we get later into the season.”

With the win, RSB sits in a tie with Chief Leschi in the 2B Pacific League, a half-game behind Forks in the loss column.

The Ravens host Ilwaco in a league game at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Raymond.

RSB 21 23 17 10 – 71

Chief Leschi 14 8 8 6 – 36

Scoring: RSB – Koski 17, Mark 14, Baugher 12, Glazier 9, Kongbouakhay 7, San 4, Lewis 4, Bale 2, ine 2. Chief Leschi – Rodarte 10, Walden 10, Santos-Banuela 6, Earl 6, Yates 4.

~~~

Taholah 41, Mary M. Knight 34

Taholah picked up a key 1B Coastal League victory with a 41-34 victory over Mary M. Knight on Tuesday at Taholah High School.

The Chitwhins (6-2, 3-1 1B Coastal) trailed the Owls (7-5, 3-3) by three points in the fourth quarter before Owls senior point guard and two-time league MVP Cloey Fletcher fouled out with three minutes to play.

Taholah outplayed Mary M. Knight the rest of the way to earn the win and move into sole possession of second place in the league standings.

Chitwhins standout junior Shirleymae Stafford led all scorers with 22 points while Noelani McCrory added 10 points for Taholah.

Fletcher (14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals) and senior Maelynn Nygaard (12 pts., 9 reb.) scored in double figures for Mary M. Knight while junior Bella Buck led the Owls with 11 rebounds.

Taholah hosts Oakville at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Mary M. Knight faces Naselle at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Mary M. Knight High School.

MMK 8 9 13 4 – 34

Taholah 9 10 4 15 – 41

Scoring: MMK Fletcher 14, Nygaard 12, Reeves 4, Ziegler 2, Gonzales 2. Taholah – Stafford 22, N. McCrory 10, Pluff 4, Smith 3, Martin 2.