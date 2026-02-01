Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam keeps pace in league race with win over Tenino

Hoquiam, Raymond-South Bend, Taholah and Mary M. Knight picked up victories as we review a weekend full of Twin Harbors girls prep basketball games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 38, Tenino 22

Hoquiam’s defense led the way in a 38-22 win over Tenino on Friday at Hoquiam High School.

The Grizzlies (12-7, 5-1 1A Evergreen) held the Beavers (5-15, 1-6) to nine points or less in the low-scoring affair as Hoquiam was held to just 26 points through three quarters of the game.

“This was definitely a reminder of when the ball is not going in the hoop on offense that defense can keep us in the game,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “We had many good looks we typically make that just were eluding us tonight. Tenino only made seven shots tonight, but six of them were 3-pointers. Those totals add up.”

Sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds to go along with six steals to lead the Grizzlies.

Sophomore guard Avery Brodhead scored in double digits with 13 points, senior post Sydney Gordon had 11 rebounds and senior point guard Lexi LaBounty had five steals for a Grizzlies team that continues to deal with the effects of a recent flu outbreak.

”Proud of our players to handle the frustrations on offense and turn to defense and rebounding,” Allan said. “It was a great home team win against a very aggressive hard working Tenino that just never backs down or goes away. This time of year with sick kids and a short bench makes every coach appreciate how these kids rise up for one another.”

The Grizzlies shot 15 of 55 from the field (27%), outrebounded Tenino 45-31 and had 15 turnovers to 25 for the Beavers.

Hoquiam sits tied with Montesano atop the 1A Evergreen League and will face Elma in a key 1A Evergreen League matchup at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Elma.

Tenino 9 3 4 6 – 22

Hoquiam 9 8 9 12 – 38

Scoring: Tenino – Watson 8, Gonia 7, Jones 4, Gore 3. Hoquiam – Kennedy 18, Brodhead 13, S. Gordon 5, Kruger 2.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 59, Chief Leschi 29

Raymond-South Bend took another step toward locking up the 2B Pacific League’s top playoff seed with a 59-29 win over Chief Leschi on Friday in South Bend.

The Ravens (14-5, 6-1 2B Pacific) were once again hot from the outset, taking a 25-8 lead over the Warriors (11-6, 4-3) at the end of the first quarter as four different players – Megan Kongbouakhay, Kassie Koski, Ava Baugher and Avalyn Stigall – scored six points in the frame.

“Fourth straight game we came out with great energy and intensity in the first quarter,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said.

The Ravens never looked back, holding Chief Leschi to nine points or less in every quarter of the game to run away with the win.

Nine different players scored in the game for RSB, led by Stigall (14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists) and senior guard Emma Glazier (10 pts., 9 reb., 4 stl., 2 ast.), each of whom scored in double digits.

The Ravens had 48 rebounds (23 offensive), led by senior post Ava Baugher with 10, and committed 12 turnovers as a team.

”Really happy with our team rebounding and limiting the turnovers in the first half,” Coach Koski said. “Great shooting and rebounding night by Avalyn, Ava Baugher and Emma Glazier’s spark off the bench really gives us a boost and gets us out in transition.”

With the win, Raymond-South Bend remains tied atop the 2B Pacific League with Forks and holds the coin-flip tiebreaker over the Spartans if the two teams finish the regular season in a first-place tie.

The Ravens close out their league schedule against Ilwaco at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Ilwaco High School.

Chief Leschi 8 9 5 7 – 29

Raymond-South Bend 25 13 13 8 – 59

Scoring: Chief Leschi – Rodarte 14, Walden 10, Yates 3, Earl 2. RSB – Stigall 14, Glazier 10, Kongbouakhay 9, Koski 8, Baugher 8, Pine 5, Mark 2, Lewis 2, Bale 1.

~~~

Taholah 35, Willapa Valley 32

Taholah held off a comeback attempt from Willapa Valley for a 35-32 win on Friday in Menlo.

In a physical, defensive game, the Chitwhins (10-5, 6-2 1B Coastal) held a slim 17-13 lead over the Vikings (8-11, 4-4) at halftime.

Down 24-18 after three quarters and facing a 10-point deficit early in the fourth, Valley responded to close the gap over the final seven minutes of play.

But turnovers proved costly as Taholah was able to hold on for the low-scoring, three-point victory.

“During the comeback effort, ball security and maintaining positive possessions proved to be key areas of focus, as taking care of the ball would have helped create additional scoring opportunities,” Valley head coach Dawn Keeton said. “Despite the loss, the fight, composure and resilience shown in the fourth quarter highlighted the team’s growth and determination moving forward.”

The Chitwhins were led by senior standout Noelani McCrory and sophomore Maliah Pluff with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Valley was led by sophomore Tylar Keeton with eight points.

Taholah sits in second place in the 1B Coastal League and will host Wishkah Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Valley is in fourth place and takes on Ocosta at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Menlo.

Taholah 8 9 7 11 – 35

Willapa Valley 5 8 5 14 – 32

Scoring: Taholah – N. McCrory 12, Pluff 10. Willapa Valley – Keeton 8, Fluke 7, Andrews 5, Hurley 4, Ashley 4, Matlock 2, Verboomen 2.

~~~

Mary M. Knight 64, Wishkah Valley 12

Mary M. Knight had its fair share of inspirational performances in a 64-12 win over Wishkah Valley on Friday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Beleaguered by injuries, the Owls (9-8, 5-5 1B Coastal) got a huge performance from one of the 1B Coastal League brightest stars in Cloey Fletcher.

Mary M. Knight’s talented senior guard did it all against the Loggerettes (1-14, 1-10) on Friday, recording a rare quadruple-double with an eye-catching 29 points – 27 in the first half – 13 rebounds, 13 steals, 11 assists and two blocks.

As incredible as the two-time league MVP’s performance was, it may have been overshadowed by the play of senior post Maelynn Nygaard, who surprisingly was in the lineup despite suffering what was thought to be a season-ending fracture in her shooting hand in a game on Monday, Jan. 26.

“Her hand is broke and in a hard cast with a cushion around it. She played left-handed tonight,” MMK head coach Jake Goldy said.

Nygaard finished the game with an awe-inspiring eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line to go along with five rebounds and three steals.

“Everybody was cheering for Maelynn tonight,” Goldy said. “It just lifted the girls, totally.”

The Owls were in control from the opening tip, pitching a 19-0 shutout in the first quarter and held a 49-7 lead at halftime.

“We needed a game like this,” said Goldy, whose team had lost four of its past five games heading into Friday’s contest. “After that first quarter, it took the fight out of (Wishkah Valley).”

The Owls shot 37% from the field on 28-of-75 shooting and made 5-of-9 free throws (56%).

Mary M. Knight only turned the ball over 11 times in the game.

Wishkah was led by lone senior Addison Rainey and freshman Kairi Tonseth with three points apiece.

Valley faces Taholah at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Taholah High School.

Mary M. Knight sits in third place in the league standings and hosts Oakville in a non-league matchup at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MMK 19 30 7 8 – 64

Wishkah 0 7 2 3 – 12

Scoring: MMK – Fletcher 29, Ziegler 9, Buck 8, Nygaard 8, P. Hughes 6, H. Hughes 2, McNair 2. Wishkah – Rainey 3, Tonseth 3.

~~~

Other games

W.F. West 97, Aberdeen 27

Forks 67, North Beach 25