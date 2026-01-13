Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam beats Aberdeen to sweep season series

A Myrtle Street Rivaly matchup highlights Monday’s girls prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 61, Aberdeen 35

Hoquiam swept the two-game season series over Aberdeen with a 61-35 victory on Monday at Aberdeen High School.

The Grizzlies (7-5 overall) got big contributions from their big three players as senior guard Lexi LaBounty, senior post Sydney Gordon and sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy combined for 56 points, 20 rebounds and 18 steals in the win.

“There is nothing like the energy of a rivalry game. It never matters who is predicted to win. The team with the most energy and desire as a group tends to be the one who comes out on top,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “Aberdeen definitely found some of our soft spots during this game to always keep making runs on us. We definitely have areas to work on. So proud of each of these players.”

Kennedy scored 10 points in the Grizzlies’ 20-7 first quarter, but Aberdeen (3-7) responded with a 12-9 second frame to trail Hoquiam 29-19 at the half.

But paced by 14 points in the second half from Kennedy and a smothering defense, the Grizzlies outscored Aberdeen 32-16 over the final two quarters to leave Sam Benn Gymnasium with the victory.

Kennedy finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and six steals.

LaBounty was two steals shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and eight steals.

Gordon was “a force down low,” according to Allan with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Sydney Gordon (top) shoots over Aberdeen’s Sophie Knutson during the Grizzlies’ 61-35 win on Monday in Aberdeen.

“Lucky we have a group that is starting to gel and playing flashes of really good basketball,” Allan said. “We are blessed to have the three that keep us in that game together.”

Hoquiam shot 40% from the field on 23-of-57 shooting.

Aberdeen was led by junior guard Sophia Knutson with 15 points.

No other Bobcat scored more than six points as Hoquiam’s defense held Aberdeen leading score in junior guard Bentley Brown to four points in the game.

Guard Avery Brodhead added eight rebounds for Hoquiam.

“Another night of excellent defensive energy shared on Aberdeen’s ace Bentley Brown,” said Allan, crediting defenders Kacee Kruger, Makalah Haskey and Bethany Betancourth for keeping Aberdeen’s sharpshooter off-target.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen guard Sophie Knutson scored 15 points to lead the Bobcats in a 61-35 loss to Hoquiam on Monday in Aberdeen.

“Hoquiam had a great defensive plan and executed it, and we struggled to get into any sort of offense. We also had no answer for Kennedy,” said Aberdeen head coach Dan Brown, who recognized the performances Maddy Baker, Madi Ritter and Cheyanna Kohn. “Tonight wasn’t our night. We will learn from our mistakes and be better tomorrow.”

The Bobcats hit 14-of-38 shots in the game (37%) and had 26 turnovers as a team to just 12 for the Grizzlies.

Aberdeen’s JV team won 32-13.

The Bobcats face W.F. West in a 2A Evergreen Conference game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam plays at Tenino at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam 20 9 18 14 – 61

Aberdeen 7 12 9 7 – 35

Scoring: Hoquiam – Kennedy 26, LaBounty 18, S. Gordon 12, Betancourth 2, Kruger 2, Haskey 1. Aberdeen – Knutson 15, C. Kohn 6, Brown 4, Ritter 3, Baker 3, E. Kohn 2.

~~~

Willapa Valley 53, Ocosta 26

Willapa Valley held Ocosta under 10 points in the second half en route to a 53-26 1B Coastal League victory on Monday in Westport.

The Vikings (4-8, 2-2 1B Coastal) got off to a good start to lead 15-6 in the first quarter and opened the second half by holding the Wildcats (3-6, 3-3) to just two points in the third quarter.

“(It’s) a spot we’ve been working hard to improve, and the team delivered in a big way,” Valley head coach Dawn Keeton said of her team’s performance in the third frame. “It completely shifted the momentum.”

Led by senior guard Lauren Matlock (5 steals), the Vikings press defense flustered Ocosta throughout the game. Valley totalled 17 deflections and 15 steals as a team.

Sophomore post Tylar Keeton had a double-double with with 20 points and 10 rebounds in “a monster performance,” according to Coach Keeton, while senior guard Kylee Fluke (12 points) and Matlock (9 pts.) had five assists apiece for Valley.

“Offensively, we attacked with confidence and shared the ball well,” Coach Keeton said. “It’s always a great day when you walk out with a league win—and tonight our girls earned it.”

Senior Paislee Hurley had four blocks to lead the Vikings.

The Vikings committed 26 turnovers in the win, an aspect of their game Coach Keeton said needs to continue to be addressed.

“We still turned the ball over more than we should and we know we have to value the ball and maintain possessions better,” she said. “But the effort, energy and growth were undeniable tonight. We’re getting closer to where we need to be and we’ll keep pushing forward.”

Ocosta was led by sophomore Bristol Towle with 12 points.

Willapa Valley hosts Columbia Adventist at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Ocosta plays at North Beach at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Willapa Valley 15 15 13 10 – 53

Ocosta 6 13 2 6 – 26

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Keeton 20, Fluke 12, Matlock 9, Ashley 6, Mullen 3, Andrews 2, Verboomen 1. Ocosta – Towle 12.