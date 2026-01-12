Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Elma moves to 2-0 in league with win over Tenino

Also: Ocosta offense struggles in loss to Naselle; Mary M. Knight wins back-to-back games

Elma won the two consecutive games for the first time this season as we review a weekend full of Twin Harbors girls prep basketball games.

~~~

Elma 61, Tenino 42

Elma moved to 2-0 in 1A Evergreen League play with a 61-42 victory over Tenino on Friday in Elma.

The Eagles (3-5 overall, 2-0 1A Evergreen) won two games in a row for the first time this season thanks to another stellar performance from senior Olivia Moore.

Two days after scoring 26 points in a win over Rochester, Moore dropped 29 – including all nine of Elma’s first-quarter points – to lead the Eagles to victory.

After a 9-9 first quarter, Elma seized the lead by doubling up on Tenino in the second frame, led by Moore and sophomore guard Mikayla Roberts with six points apiece.

Roberts caught fire from beyond the arc in the third period, splashing in three 3-pointers to held the Eagles to a comfortable 44-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Mikayla Roberts (5) scored 15 points in a 61-42 win over Tenino on Friday at Elma High School.

Moore scored 12 of Elma’s 17 fourth-quarter points, including 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, to secure the victory.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” Elma head coach Brandi Henry. “I felt like both teams really battled tonight. Tenino’s effort is admirable.”

Moore added a team-high 14 rebounds to complete a double-double performance while adding three assists and three steals to her stat line.

Roberts continues to emerge as a second scorer for the Eagles with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals.

“Both Olivia and Mikayla have had a huge impact,” Henry said. “I’m excited to see what unfolds for the rest of league play.”

Sophomore forward Killie Vest added 10 rebounds for an Eagles team that had 51 boards to 23 for Rochester.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Killie Vest (40) and Tenino’s Alyssa Brodersen compete for a rebound during the Eagles’ 61-42 win on Friday in Elma.

Elma shot 37% from the field on 23-of-62 shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range (25%) – and made 11-of-22 free throws (50%).

The Eagles face Hoquiam in a key 1A Evergreen League matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday in Hoquiam.

Tenino 9 9 12 12 – 42

Elma 9 18 17 17 – 61

Scoring: Tenino – Jones 16, Gonia 11, Gore 7, Watson 3, Grayless 3, Pfaff. Elma – Moore 29, Roberts 15, Vest 4, Monroe 3, Tolentino 3, Gonzales 3, Carter 2, Smith 2.

~~~

Naselle 58, Ocosta 27

Ocosta had a rough time finding much offense in a 58-27 1B Coastal League loss to Naselle on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats (3-6, 3-3 1B Coastal) scored no more than nine points in any period of the game and trailed 28-16 at halftime.

The Comets (8-3, 5-0) were led by junior Brooklyn Avalon, who scored 27 points to lead all scorers.

“They’re a very good team and they challenged us in a lot of areas,” Ocosta head coach Hunter Hatton said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, but I trust that our girls will respond to this game in the right way and keep building.”

Ocosta was led by sophomore Bristol Towle with 13 points and six rebounds.

Post Ellly Mirante had eight points and a team-best 19 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Ocosta hit 11 of 53 shots from the field (21%) and went 3 of 7 from the free-throw line (43%).

Ocosta takes on Ilwaco in a non-league game at 7 p.m. on Monday in Ilwaco.

Naselle 14 14 16 14 – 58

Ocosta 9 7 5 6 – 27

Scoring: Naselle – Avalon 27, Davis 16, Katyryniuk 6, Knight 4, Dunagan 2, Johnson 2, Rose 1. Ocosta – Towle 13, Mirante 8, Gutierrez 4, Wolfley 2.

~~~

Mary M. Knight 43, Rochester 21

Mary M. Knight took out its frustrations on Rochester with a 43-21 non-league victory on Friday at Mary M. Knight High School.

The Owls (6-4) held the Warriors (4-10) to eight points in the first half and never allowed more than eight points in any quarter to secure the win two days after a tough league loss to Naselle.

“It was a good team effort. We were kind of all ticked off at the way we played in Naselle,” Owls head coach Jake Goldy said. “It was one of those games where they were bigger and faster than we are because they are a 1A team. Our defense kept us in it.”

Rochester’s Lexi Dupont got the Warriors close with her 3-point shooting in the third quarter, forcing Goldy to make a defensive switch.

“I put my eighth-grader Peyton Gonzales on her and she didn’t score again,” he said. “In my opinion, (Gonzales) won the game because it took them out of everything Dupont was doing for them.”

MMK also limited the turnovers to 22, which was a problem in its previous loss.

“We did real well in turnovers this time as opposed to the other night,” Goldy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my girls. We played well tonight.”

Senior guard Cloey Fletcher led MMK with 14 points.

Senior post Maelynn Nygaard had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while recording two steals.

Owls senior post Andiana Ziegler (4 points, 8 rebounds, assist, 10 deflections) and junior forward Bella Buck (7 pts., 11 reb.) also contributed to the MMK effort.

The Owls shot 25% from the field (17-68), including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc (20%) and made 6-of-15 free throws (40%).

Rochester 2 6 8 5 – 21

MMK 6 10 14 13 – 43

Scoring: Rochester – Dupont 10, Hoover 7, Verd 4. MMK – Fletcher 14, Nygaard 10, Buck 7, Reeves 5, Zeigler 4, Gonzalez 3.

~~~

Mary M. Knight 52, Three Rivers Christian 12

Mary M. Knight completed a busy week of basketball with a 52-12 victory over Three Rivers Christian on Saturday at Mary M. Knight High School.

The Owls (7-4) opened up a commanding 23-1 lead after the first quarter of play and had the game in hand by halftime with a 38-3 lead.

MMK was led by star senior Cloey Fletcher with 20 points, four steals, four assists and a rebound in just 12 minutes of play.

Eighth-grader Peyton Gonzales (12 points, 9 steals, 3 rebounds), senior Maelynn Nygaard (10 pts., 7 reb., 2 stl.), senior Andiana Ziegler (4 pts., 5 reb., 3 stl.) and junior Hayden Hughes (3 pts.) also contributed to the Owls’ win, their third in four games this week.

MMK faces Taholah in a pivotal 1B Coastal League game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Taholah.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 52, Wishkah Valley 21

Willapa Valley 58, Lake Quinault 22

Mary M. Knight 52, Three Rivers Christian 12