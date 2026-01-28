Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Elma keeps pace with win over Tenino

Elma picked up a key league win while Taholah routed Ocosta as we review Tuesday’s girls prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 42, Tenino 39

Elma locked up no worse than the 1A Evergreen League’s No. 3 seed after a 42-39 win over Tenino on Tuesday in Tenino.

The Eagles (5-7 overall, 4-2 1A Evergreen) trailed 21-19 to the Beavers (5-14, 1-5) at halftime before holding Tenino to just six points in the third quarter.

Leading 31-27 entering the final frame, Eagles senior forward Olivia Moore scored six of her 12 points over the final eight minutes of the game to secure the win.

The Eagles were led by freshman Mercedes Carter, who had a game-high 17 points in the victory.

Elma’s Kahlea Tolentino added eight points for an Eagles squad that shot 27% from the field on 18-of-67 shooting and converted 1-of-8 free throws (13%).

With the win, the Eagles sit a half-game in the loss column behind Hoquiam for the second spot in the 1A Evergreen League and three games up on Tenino.

Elma plays a non-league game at Heritage High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 11 8 12 11 – 42

Tenino 5 16 6 12 – 39

Scoring: Elma – Carter 17, Moore 12, Tolentino 8, Gonzales 5, Roberts 2. Tenino – Gonia 11, Jones 8, Gore 8, Watson 5, Grayless 5, Pfaff 2.

~~~

Shelton 72, Aberdeen 48

Aberdeen fell to Shelton 72-48 in a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Tuesday at Shelton High School.

The Bobcats (3-12, 0-7 2A Evergreen) were beset with turnovers early and often against the pressure defense of the Highclimbers (13-5, 4-3).

Aberdeen committed 19 turnovers in the first half en route to a 47-20 halftime deficit and had a total of 33 giveaways in the game.

Guard Bentley Brown led the Bobcats with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Sawyer Shoemaker added 12 points and eight rebounds while Bobcats Emilia Kohn ahd Cheyanna Kohn finished with five rebounds apiece.

Despite missing starting guard Sophie Knutson due to illness, Aberdeen had “one of its better shooting nights,” according to head coach Dan Brown, with six different Bobcats scoring a point in the game.

“I am proud of how hard the girls played and their movement with the ball. Maddy Baker came off the bench and knocked down a pair of threes. Sawyer Shoemaker and Madi Ritter brought a lot of energy,” Brown said. “Our girls fought hard but were no match for the Highclimbers’ pressure defense. Freshman Emelia Kohn had a great all around game and is continuing to improve each night out. Bentley Brown led our offense in the second half and got lots of players involved.”

Aberdeen hosts W.F. West in a league game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 6 14 12 16 – 48

Shelton 22 25 17 8 – 72

Scoring: Aberdeen – Brown 19, Shoemaker 12, Baker 7, Ervin 4, E. Kohn 4, C. Kohn 2.

~~~

Naselle 58, Willapa Valley 51

Willapa Valley’s second-half comeback came up short in a 58-51 loss to Naselle on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (7-10, 4-3 1B Coastal) were plagued with foul trouble in the first quarter as starting guard Kylee Fluke picked up three fouls, disrupting Valley’s rhythm against the first-place Comets (13-5, 8-0).

“Kylee brings a lot of intensity to the floor, and her presence is felt by both the team and the game,” Vikings head coach Dawn Keeton said.

Trailing 31-17 at halftime, Valley mounted a comeback behind the play of sophomore post Tylar Keeton, who scored 12 of her team-high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half to help bring the Vikings to within four points.

But time ran out on Willapa Valley as the Vikings were forced to foul and put Naselle on the line, where the Comets made free throws down the stretch to thwart Valley’s comeback attempts.

Keeton had 10 rebounds in the game to finish with a double-double, as did guard Lauren Matlock with 10 points and 11 boards.

Fluke finished with 11 points as Valley went 16 of 57 from the field (28%) and hit 18-of-30 free throws (60%).

Naselle went 20 of 71 from the field (28%) and hit 13-of-20 free throws in the game (65%).

“When you have three players in double figures, you know you’re competing the right way,” Coach Keeton said. “The takeaway from this game is clear: We need to play a full four quarters to come away with a win. I am extremely proud of this group for not giving up and for coming out strong, executing and doing everything we asked of them in the second half.”

Valley hosts Taholah at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Naselle 15 16 15 12 – 58

Willapa Valley 7 10 18 16 – 51

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Keeton 13, Fluke 11, Matlock 10, Ashley 8, Hurley 5, Verboomen 4.

~~~

Taholah 70, Ocosta 9

Taholah took advantage of a depleted Ocosta team with a 70-9 win on Tuesday at Taholah High School.

With Ocosta sophomore guard Bristol Towle unable to play due to injury, the Chitwhins (9-5, 5-2 1B Coastal) had the game well in hand early, leading 23-0 after the first quarter thanks in large part to 10 points from sophomore Maliah Pluff.

The Wildcats (7-11, 4-6) managed to score just nine points in the game and were also held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Junior Luvaila Smith led Taholah with 22 points while Pluff (17 points) and senior Noelani McCrory (15 pts.) also finished in double figures for the Chitwhins.

Ocosta was led by junior Peyten Morris with four points.

Taholah plays at Oakville at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ocosta faces Naselle at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Naselle.

Ocosta 0 4 5 0 – 9

Taholah 23 8 21 18 – 70

Scoring: Ocosta – Morris 4, Kachman 3, Nersten 2. Taholah – L. Smith 22, Pluff 17, N. McCrory 15, Mail 7, S. Stafford 6, Marlin 2, James 1.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma freshman guard Mercedes Carter (10) scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to a 42-39 win over Tenino on Tuesday in Tenino.