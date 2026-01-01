Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Balanced Aberdeen closes out year with win over R.A. Long

Several Twin Harbors teams closed out 2025 with victories as we review recent girls prep basketball games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 52, R.A. Long 45

Aberdeen led wire to wire in a 52-45 victory over R.A. Long on Tuesday at R.A. Long High School.

The Bobcats (3-3 overall) build a 10-point lead by halftime after holding the Lumberjacks (1-8) to 16 points over the first 16 minutes of the game.

Aberdeen featured a balanced offense in the win with four players scoring in double figures.

Leading the way was junior guard Kensie Ervin, who had a double-double performance with a team-high 14 points and 10 steals.

“It was like watching vintage Gary Payton out there tonight,” Aberdeen head coach Dan Brown said of Ervin. “Kensie was everywhere. Picking up steal after steal.”

Guards Bentley Brown (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Sophie Knutson (12 pts., 4 ast., 4 reb.) and wing Sawyer Shoemaker (10 pts., 5 reb.) also scored in double digits for the Bobcats.

“I’m super proud of our balanced attack,” Coach Brown said. “These four girls have been playing together since third grade and their chemistry was amazing.”

Aberdeen hosts Hockinson at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Aberdeen 12 14 10 16 – 52

R.A. Long 7 9 11 18 – 45

Scoring: Aberdeen – Ervin 14, Brown 12, Knutson 12, Shoemaker 10, E. Kohn 2, Ritter 2. R.A. Long – Garwood 15, Smith 15, B. Montgomery 9, Zeuger 2, S. Montgomery 2, Lanner 2.

~~~

Hoquiam 60, Franklin Pierce 15

After a sub-par performance a day before, Hoquiam bounced back with a dominant 60-15 victory over Franklin Pierce at the Adna Holiday Tournament on Tuesday in Adna.

The Grizzlies (4-3) pitched a shutout to lead 12-0 after one quarter of play and held a comfortable 26-5 lead by halftime.

Hoquiam continued to apply defensive pressure in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals (2-7) 34-7 over the final two quarter.

“Today’s key was the ability to create offense from our defensive pressure,” said Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan, whose team forced 45 turnovers, 32 of those going down as steals for his players. “Solid team effort that improved in many ways as the game went on.”

Hoquiam was led by sophomore star forward Aaliyah Kennedy, who recorded a triple-double in the win. Kennedy scored 28 points, had 14 steals, 12 rebounds and four blocks in an all-state caliber performance.

Grizzlies standout guard Lex LaBounty also had a fantastic game with 19 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and six assists while senior post Sydney Gordon (9 pts., 8 reb., 4 stl.) and sophomore guard Avery Brodhead (6 stl., 5 reb., 4 ast.) also made significant contributions in the win.

“I love the balance that we had today,” Allan said. “Everyone contributed and got in the game today. … Happy for the team to finish 2025 with a win.”

Hoquiam plays at Shelton at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Franklin Pierce 0 5 3 4 – 15

Hoquiam 12 14 15 19 – 60

Scoring: FP – Taylor 7, Kira 3, Voerk 2. Hoquiam – Kennedy 28, LaBounty 19, S. Gordon 9, Betancourth 2, Haskey 2.

~~~

Montesano 45, Pe Ell 43

Montesano’s pre-league turnaround continued on Tuesday with a 45-43 win over Pe Ell at the Adna Holiday Tournament at Adna High School.

The Bulldogs (6-4) extended their winning streak to five games after making plays down the stretch to hold off the Trojans (2-6).

Monte led 12-5 after one quarter but saw Pe Ell get back in the game with a second-half run.

Leading by just one point in the game’s final moments, Bulldogs star senior forward Jillie Dalan hit a 3-pointer to put Monte up by four at 45-41.

Pe Ell responded with a basket, but Montesano was able to run out the rest of the clock to secure its fifth straight victory.

“Real good battle,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “Just a real solid effort from us today.”

Dalan led Monte with 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Bulldogs senior guard Josie Forster (7 rebounds, 4 steals), sophomore Jordyn Perry (9 pts., 6 stl., 4 ast.) and freshman Ashlyn Lytle (2 pts., 5 reb., 5 ast.) also contributed to the victory.

Monte faces Adna at 7 p.m. Monday at Adna High School.

Pe Ell 5 11 15 12 – 43

Montesano 12 14 9 10 – 45

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 22, Perry 9, Williamsen 5, Wintrip 4, Busz 3, Lytle 2.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 52, Morton-White Pass 50

Raymond-South Bend clutched up down the stretch to defeat Morton-White Pass 52-50 in the finale of the Raymond Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (6-5) got off to a hot start against the Timberwolves (7-3), leading 18-4 in the second quarter.

But RSB couldn’t put away MWP as the Timberwolves clawed their way back to regain the lead halfway through the third quarter.

With the Ravens ahead 49-47 in the final minute of the game, senior standout Kassie Koski hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to put RSB up 52-47.

MWP responded with a three from Ryelin Weidenmann, but the Ravens played keep away for the final 15 seconds of the game to run out the clock and earn the victory.

“Once again good energy minutes from our bench as we had a couple starters get into foul trouble which limited their time on the court,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said.

Koski and junior Avalyn Stigall led the way with 14 points apiece.

Seniors Ava Baugher, Ava Pine grabbed seven rebounds each to lead a Ravens team that had 33 boards in the contest, 19 on the offensive end.

RSB shot 28% on 20-of-71 shooting, including 7 of 34 from 3-point range (21%) and hit 5-of-13 free throws (38%).

The Ravens host Naselle in a non-conference game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

MWP 3 17 15 15 – 50

RSB 15 13 9 15 – 52

Scoring: MWP – Armstrong 16, Weidenmann 15, Fuller 8, Sams 5, Franz 4, Ingalsbe 2. RSB – Koski 14, Stigall 14, Pine 6, Glazier 5, San 5, Baugher 4, Kongbouakhay 2, Lewis 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 45, Chief Leschi 38

Willapa Valley 47, Friday Harbor 27