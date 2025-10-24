Four Montesano golfers earn spots at state tournament

TUMWATER–Montesano rallied after a poor opening round yet fell just short at the 1A District 4 Boys Golf Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course in Tumwater.

League-champion Montesano struggled through 18 holes in Tuesday’s first round and had to battle back on Day 2 if they were to advance to the state tournament in May.

“We seemed really out of our element and could never find a rhythm in our game,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Although our scores were below our expectations, the boys pushed through and we were able to get five of our six players through to the second day. After day one concluded, our team was frustrated and disappointed with our initial showing, but knew we could battle our way back. On the van ride back to Tumwater Wednesday morning, we talked about grit — about focusing on the things we could control and playing our best 18 holes, no matter what the competition’s scores looked like. Our goal was simple: Grind our way back into contention for a few berths to state.”

The Bulldogs did just that, with sophomore Aaron Black (162, 5th), junior Caden Grubb (166, 9th), Ayhdn Sauer (168, 10th) and sophomore Niall Kohlmeier (172, 12th) earning a spot in the state tournament by placing in the top 14.

“One by one, the guys began to climb and slowly worked their way up the leaderboard,” Grajek said. “Niall, with the first tee time of the day, was able to focus on just playing his best 18 holes of golf. Colton, Ayhdn and Caden followed suit, putting together competitive rounds. Lastly, Aaron anchored our team and scored yet another strong round.”

Monte junior Colton Grubb, this year’s 1A Evergreen League champion, was tied with Rochester’s Clayton Knutson for the 14th and final state-qualifying spot after two rounds, forcing a playoff.

Knutson won the playoff hole, relegating Colton Grubb to the first alternate position.

“Although it wasn’t the result he or our team had hoped for, Colton’s maturity, sportsmanship, and professionalism stood out,” Grajek said. “He handled himself like a true professional and I am very proud of him for that.”

Monte placed second in the team standings with 54 points, just 2.5 points behind King’s Way Christian for the district title.

“Although we fell short of one of our goals, becoming district champions, it certainly does not define the incredibly remarkable season these guys have amassed,” Grajek said. “That’s something to be celebrated. I am truly honored to have had the privilege of coaching this outstanding group of young men and can’t wait to see them tear up MeadowWood Golf Course in Spokane at the State Tournament in May.”

Elma had three players – Trey Yeager (17th-tie), Lucas Norris (26th) and Landon Myer (27th) – make the cut into the second round, but none managed to earn a trip to state.

“We had many ups and downs in the two-day tournament. With nerves at maximum for all players in the tournament, all six of our players were able to score better than their season long scoring average. A true testament to their determination to perform when it mattered most,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Unfortunately, we faced some really tough competition and weren’t able to send anyone through to state. It’s a tough pill to swallow watching some players miss by one or two strokes over the course of two days after the effort they put forth, but that’s how golf works. Sometimes you get the breaks and sometimes you don’t. Incredibly proud of the boys this season.”

Hoquiam also had three golfers make the cut to Day 2 – Aden Hartt (17th-tie), Lucas Montoure (22nd) and Noah Tyler (29th) – but failed to send any golfers to the state meet.

Results

Team standings: 1, King’s Way Christian 56.5. 2, Montesano 54. 3, La Center 40.

Individual standings (top 14 to state): 1, Christian Harlow, King’s Way Christian, 132 (-12). 2, Blake Stephens, La Center, 153. 3, Cameron Engel, Setevenson 158. 4, Caden Haapala, Seton Catholic, 159. 5, Aaron Black, Montesano, 162. 6, Lance Cooke, La Center, 163. 7-tie, Jordan Liou, KWC, 164. 7-t, Nolan Scott, Kalama, 164. 9, Caden Grubb, Montesano, 166. 10-t, Henry Hayward, Seton Catholic, 168. 10-t, Ayhdn Sauer, Montesano, 168. 12, Niall Kohlmeier, Montesano, 172. 13, Keegan Disbrow, KWC, 173. 14-t, Clayton Knutson, Rochester, 174. 14-t, Colton Grubb, Montesano, 174. 16, Callum Heck, KWC, 175. 17-t, Cooper Williams, Castle Rock, 176. 17-t, Trey Yeager, Elma, 176. 17-t, Aden Hartt, Hoquiam, 176. 17-t, Calen Sullivan, Seton Catholic, 176. 21, Kase Hodson, Stevenson, 177. 22-t, Lucas Montoure, Hoquiam, 178. 22-t, Nash Henderson, Seton Catholic, 178. 24, Carlie Borzone, Kalama, 180. 25, Aaron Randolph, Castle Rock, 181. 26, Lucas Norris, Elma, 182. 27-t, Landon Myer, Elma, 183. 27-t, Garrick Sauter, Columbia (White Salmon), 183. 29-t, Myles Hendrickson, La Center, 184. 29-t, Noah Taylor, Hoquiam, 184. 29-t, Caden Mitchell, KWC, 184. 32-t, Brysen Campbell, Stevenson, 185, 32-t, Madden Stump, Stevenson, 185. 34, Brady Hamer, Castle Rock, 187. 35, Cash Edminster, Rochester, 188.