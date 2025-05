Four Aberdeen Bobcats named 2A Evergreen Conference First Team

Forwards Elmer Torres, Marc Avila and defenders Angel Espinosa, Edgar Ceja named to top squad

Aberdeen had four players named to the 2A Evergreen All-Conference boys soccer team for the 2025 season.

Bobcats forwards Elmer Torres and Marc Avila, both seniors, were named to the league’s First Team as were defenders Angel Espinosa, a senior, and junior Edgar Ceja.

Aberdeen midfielders Gibran Garcia and Leo Garcia and defender Ryker Scott were named to the league’s Second Team.

Receiving Honorable Mention nods for the Bobcats were sophomore midfielder Ricky Granados and junior defender Cristhian Lopez.

Aberdeen announced its team awards on Monday, with Avila earning team MVP and Offensive MVP honors while Espinosa was named the team’s Defensive MVP.

Aberdeen senior forward Elmer Torres

2025 2A Evergreen All-Conference Boys Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Gavin Cuoio, sr., Tumwater; Dylan Stevens, sr., Tumwater.

Offensive Player of the Year: Israel Lopez Cruz, sr., W.F. West.

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Salapu, sr., Tumwater.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Noel Montenegro, sr., W.F. West; Jonas Versaw, sr., Black Hills.

First Team

Forwards: Marc Avila, sr., Aberdeen; Elmer Torres, sr., Aberdeen; Miles Paige, sr., Centralia.

Midfielders: Malachi Vuong, sr., Tumwater; Adrian Jaimes, sr., W.F. West; Alan Vazquez, sr., Centralia; Gabriel Cruz, soph., Centralia; Casey Smith, sr., Shelton; Armando Navarrete, soph., Shelton.

Defenders: Avery Hartzell, sr., Tumwater; Angel Espinosa, sr., Aberdeen; Edgar Ceja, jr., Aberdeen; Zachary Cammack, jr., Black Hills; Gage Grisham, jr., W.F. West.

Goalkeeper: Davyn McGilvrey, sr., Tumwater.

Aberdeen junior defender Edgar Ceja (14)

Second Team

Forwards: Ethan Badger, jr., Black Hills; Alex Mathuzima, jr., W.F. West; Damian Corona, soph., Centralia.

Midfielders: Gibran Garcia, soph., Aberdeen; Luke Grunenfelder, sr., Black Hills; Luis Cristian, sr., Centralia; Julian Casimiro, fr., W.F. West; Leo Garcia, sr., Aberdeen; Jude Rauscher, soph., Tumwater.

Defenders: Santiago Matheus Nicolas, soph., Shelton; Thomas Williams, soph., Tumwater; Gabriel Burger, soph., W.F. West; Ryker Scott, jr., Aberdeen; Adrian Hernandez, jr., Centralia.

Goalkeeper: Alejandro Arevalo, sr., Centralia.

Honorable Mention (Aberdeen only)

Aberdeen: Ricky Granados, soph., midfielder; Cristhian Lopez, jr., defender.

Aberdeen senior defender Angel Espinosa (second from left)

Aberdeen Team Awards

Varsity

Most Valuable Player: Marc Avila.

Offensive MVP: Marc Avila.

Defensive MVP: Angel Espinosa.

Hustle Award: Cristhian Lopez.

Most Improved Player: Ryker Scott, Tyson Dunlap.

Team Captains: Leo Lopez, Angel Espinosa, Marc Avila.

Varsity Letterwinners: Angel Espinosa, Marc Avila, Javier Lagunas, Elmer Torres, Leo Garcia, David Miramontes, Nico Hay, Ryker Scott, Tyson Dunlap, Cristhian Lopez, Edgar Ceja, Grady Osina, Gibran Garcia, Ricky Granados, Josh Alcala, Mauricio Avila.

Manager: Leo Garcia Salazar.

Junior Varsity

Most Valuable Player: David Santiago.

Hustle Award: Jackson Hinckley.

Most Improved: David Arenal.

JV Letterwinners: Oscar Leiva, Evan Sanchez, David Santiago, Luis Avevalo, Jackson Hinckley, Omar Garcia, Heriberto Vazquez, Wyatt Glaefke, Charlie Galeana, David Arenal, Dylan Reyes, Julio Hernandez, Carter Anderson, Emilio Lopez, Brennan Cone, Gerardo Servellon, Pedro Martinez.

Scholar Athletes (3.2 GPA or higher)

Elmer Torres, Marc Avila, Angel Espinosa, Ryker Scott, Nico Hay, Josh Alcala, David Santiago, Dylan Reyes, Carter Anderson (4.0 top scholar), Jackson Hinckley, Pedro Martinez.