Five Twin Harbors ballers on 1B Coastal League’s First Team

Five Twin Harbors girls prep basketball players earned top honors as the 1B Coastal League announced its all-league team for the 2025-26 season.

Mary M. Knight senior guard and two-time league MVP Cloey Fletcher was named to the First Team as was Taholah senior Noelani McCrory, both of whom reached 1,000 points scored earlier this season.

Taholah junior Shirleymae Stafford, Willapa Valley sophomore Tylar Keeton and Ocosta sophomore Bristol Towle were also named to the league’s top squad.

The Coach of the Year award was shared by Taholah’s Dramika Jackson and Willapa Valley’s Dawn Keeton while Lake Quinault and Willapa Valley won Team Sportsmanship awards.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

1B Coastal All-League Girls Basketball Team

League MVP: Brooklyn Avalon, Naselle

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dramikha Jackson, Taholah; Dawn Keeton, Willapa Valley

Team Sportsmanship Award: Lake Quinault, Willapa Valley

First Team

Cloey Fletcher, Mary M. Knight; Shirleymae Stafford, Taholah; Noelani McCrory, Taholah; Tylar Keeton, Willapa Valley; Aubrey Katyryniuk, Naselle; Bristol Towle, Ocosta.

Second Team

Brooke Davis, Naselle; Lauren Matlock, Willapa Valley; Luvaila Smith, Taholah; Maelynn Nygaard, Mary M. Knight; Elly Mirante, Ocosta.

Honorable Mention

Mylee Dunagan, Naselle; Maliah Pluff, Taholah; Andiana Ziegler, Mary M. Knight; A.J. Kowoosh, Lake Quinault; Kylee Fluke, Willapa Valley; Joslynn Osborne, Lake Quinault.