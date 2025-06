Monroe, Lewis, Valentine, Hamilton and Palmer to compete in college

Elma High School held a signing ceremony for five of its seniors that are headed to play college sports after graduation.

Eagles seniors Mia Monroe (University of Providence-Montana, softball); Amaya Lewis (Centralia College, girls soccer); Beta Valentine (Oregon Tech, girls soccer); Sophia Hamilton (Linfield College, girls golf); Brody Palmer (Tacoma Community College, baseball) signed National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.