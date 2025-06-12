Farmer slated to be Aberdeen’s next Athletic Director

Aberdeen High School has slated one of its former graduates to be the its next Athletic Director.

Doug Farmer, who has had coaching stints in Aberdeen and Montesano, has accepted an offer to replace former Aberdeen AD John Crabb, who resigned at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Farmer last coached on the Harbor as the interim head coach of the Montesano High School boys basketball team in 2022 and accepted an offer to be the next Aberdeen AD on Wednesday.

The 1993 Aberdeen High School graduate said he is “a proud Bobcat” that has dreamed of working in such a position at his alma mater.

“Kind of a coming home for me, being a former Bobcat,” Farmer said. “Being in athletics has been my career and this seems to be a very fun position to be in.”

For the past 14 months, Farmer has worked as the Adult Sports Coordinator for the Tacoma parks and recreation department, known as Parks Tacoma.

Farmer said he wants to continue the positive direction the Aberdeen athletics department has seen over the past few years under Crabb, which culminated recently with the Bobcats baseball team earning a state-playoff berth and the softball team winning a state championship.

“I think the school spirit is great and I just hope to continue with what they have going on. They have good things going on,” he said. “They have good people in place already and I’d love to be able to celebrate what they have and the traditions of Aberdeen High School.”

Aberdeen High School Principal Aaron Roiko said Farmer’s connection to the community played a part in the decision to offer him the position.

“He is super excited with high character that knows Aberdeen,” Roiko said. “He has a lot of connections and knows stakeholders in the community as well.”

Farmer will officially become the Athletic Director pending approval at a school-board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.