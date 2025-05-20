Elma sweeps team titles at league-championship meet

Eagles boys and girls track and field teams win at 1A Evergreen League Championships

The Elma Eagles swept the boys and girls team titles at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano’s Jack Rottle Field.

The Elma boys team scored 152 points to beat second-place Tenino (121) and were led by event-winners in sophomore Ricardo Guadarrama (100 meters, 200), senior Ryder Nelson (300 hurdles), sophomore Haven Wunsch and the 4×100 and 4×400-meter relay teams.

In the girls competition, the Eagles scored 150 points to win the team title over second-place Montesano (124).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Georgia Burkhart placed first in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

Senior Georgia Burkhart won the girls 300-meter hurdles and triple jump to pace Elma, which also had event wins by junior Emily Escoffon (400), sophomore Audreauna Kanios (high jump) and the girls 4×400-relay team.

Hoquiam freshman phenom RanaèJah Burtenshaw made history in the meet with her victory in the girls 100 meters. Burtenshaw ran a time of 12.33 to break the meet record of Elma’s Natalie Grant set back in 2013 (12.69).

Full results are available on athletic.net.

Local qualifiers for the 1A District 4 Championships – scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School – are listed below.

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw (second from left) outruns (from left) Rochester’s Merecedies Dupont, Montesano’s Hailey McElroy and Elma’s Emily Escoffon in the girls 100 meters at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

Results

Boys

Team standings: 1, Elma, 152 points. 2, Tenino, 121. 3, Montesano, 90. 4, Rochester, 69. 5, Hoquiam, 47.

Local qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Ricardo Guadarrama, Elma, 11.19.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.84. 3, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 23.91.

400: 2, Kole Boice, Elma, 55.21 PR. 3, Aaron Tuttle, Elma, 55.22 PR.

800: 2, Colton Sweet, Montesano, 2:06.73.

1600: 2, Frank Roberts, Elma, 4:31.21 PR. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:33.71. 4, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:37.04.

3200: 1, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:04.14. 2, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 10:08.16. 3, Anderson, Montesano, 10:08.19. 4, Roberts, Elma, 10:15.38 PR.

110 hurdles: 2, Logan Mullins, Elma, 17.35. 3, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 17.70 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Nelson, Elma, 40.49. 3, Oliver Bryson, Hoquiam, 42.92.

4×100 relay: 1, Elma (Jordan Meadows, Nelson, Jaxon Brookins, Guadarrama), 44.34. 2, Montesano (Kaden Stott, Thomas Flink, Jerrell Bayless, Ashton McKinney), 44.37.

4×400 relay: 1, Elma (Guadarrama, Brown, Aaron Tuttle, Boice), 3:41.76.

Shot put: 1, Shaun Straka, Montesano, 44-5. 6, Lucas Delgado, Montesano, 39-11.5 PR.

Discus: 1, Straka, Montesano, 132-9. 3, Kohan Morrison, Elma, 123-8 PR. 4, Erik Straka, Hoquiam, 108-0 PR. 5, Marcus Jones, Elma, 107-11.

Javelin: 1, Gavin Root, Montesano, 142-9. 2, Morrison, Elma, 130-3. 3, Braeden Dryden, Elma, 124-2. 4, Levi Wheeler, Montesano, 120-5.

High jump: 2, Caleb Bruland, Montesano, 5-2. 4, Bryson, Hoquiam, 5-2. 5, Levi Wheeler, Montesano, 4-10.

Pole vault: 1, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 9-6 PR. 2, Bruland, Montesano, 8-6. 3-tie, Thomas Flink, Montesano, 7-6. 3-t, Roman Jones, Hoquiam, 7-6. 5, Aaron Frafjord, Montesano, 6-6.

Long jump: 3, Brookins, Elma, 18-1.5 PR. 5, Bruland, Montesano, 17-10.

Triple jump: 2, Jackson Staples, Elma, 36-1.25. 3, Maddox Hoff, Elma, 35-7.5 PR. 4, B. Dryden, Elma, 33-6.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Benny Anderson (far right) leads (from left) Hoquiam’s Junior Soto, Hoquiam’s Ryker Maxfield and Elma’s Frank Roberts in the boys 3,200-meter race at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

~~~

Girls

Team standings: 1, Elma, 150. 2, Montesano, 124. 3, Hoquiam, 102. 4, Rochester, 93. 5, Tenino, 54.

Local qualifiers

100: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.33. 2, Hailey McElroy, Montesano, 12.90.

200: 2, Katlyn Brodhead, Hoquiam, 28.53.

400: 1, Emily Escoffon, Elma, 1:04.62 PR. 2, Piper Stankavich, Hoquiam, 1:10.21 PR. 3, Alana Murrieta, Elma, 1:10.89.

800: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:28.44. 2, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano, 2:37.38.

1600: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:29.58. 2, S. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:44.86. 4, Emily Anderson, Montesano, 6:31.38. 5, Alicia Horto n, Elma, 6:41.49 PR.

3200: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 11:21.42. 2, S. Schweppe, Montesano, 12:09.12. 3, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 12:54.78. 5, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 13:17.95 PR.

100 hurdles: 2, Georgia Burkhart, Elma, 17.78. 4, Sam Roundtree, Montesano, 18.60.

300 hurdles: 1, Burkhart, Elma, 50.65. 3, Roundtree, Montesano, 56.01. 4, Kylee Geelan, Montesano, 58.30.

4×100 relay: 2, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Brittany Alxala, K. Brodhead, Burtenshaw), 52.50. 3, Montesano (Roundtree, Kiara Whisenhunt, Geelan, McElroy), 53.87.

4×200 relay: 2, Hoquiam (Keren Parra, E. Brodhead, Alcala, K. Brodhead), 1:53.24. 3, Elma (Escoffon, Katelyn Bounking, Audreauna Kanios, Beta Valentine), 1:56.12.

4×400 relay: 1, Elma (Emily Crossan, Murrieta, Valentine, Escoffon), 4:48.13.

Shot put: 1, Willow Valentine, Montesano, 34-2.5 PR. 2, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 32-8.5. 3, Charli Smith, Elma, 31-0.5 PR. 4, Kanios, Elma, 30-5. 5, Carmen Bennefeld, Montesano, 29-5 PR. 6, Arya Tonseth, Elma, 28-11.75.

Discus: 1, Gordon, Hoquiam, 85-10. 2, Tronseth, Elma, 85-5. 3, Natalie Henry, Elma, 76-7 PR. 4, Mileigh Wennberg, Elma, 71-4.

Javelin: 3, Paige Busz, Montesano, 93-9. 4, Lainey Moore, Montesano, 88-0 PR.

High jump: 1, Kanios, Elma, 4-10. 2, Cassidy Bowen, Elma, 4-4. 3, Burkhart, Elma, 4-0.

Pole vault: 1, E. Brodhead, Hoquiam, 9-0. 2, Parra, Hoquiam, 7-6.

Long jump: 1, Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 15-7. 3, Alice Nelson, Montesano, 14-7. 5, Paiton Flores, Elma, 13-8 PR.

Triple jump: 1, Burkhart, Elma, 32-8 PR. 2, Flores, Elma, 29-5 PR. 3, Dulce Oliveros-Farias, 28-1 PR.

~~~

Ambulatory

Boys

Shot put: 1, Carson Anderson, Elma, 18-6.5 PR. 2, Noah Stoddard, Elma, 13-1.75 PR.

Discus: 1, Anderson, Elma, 41-5 PR. 2, Stoddard, Elma, 21-10 PR.

Javelin: 1, Anderson, Elma, 36-4 PR. 2, Stoddard, Elma, 29-7 PR.