Elma dominant in third straight league-championship victory

HOQUIAM–The Elma Eagles dominated the mat to earn their third consecutive 1A Evergreen League title on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Elma scored 484.5 points, well ahead of second-place Montesano (257 points).

The Eagles were led by seven different weight-class champions to go along with seven second-place finishers and four third-place wrestlers, securing 18 spots at the upcoming state tournament (top three advance to state).

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Aidyn Johnson (top) controls Montesano’s Hank Erickson during the 126-pound title match at the 1A Evergreen League Championship Meet on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Connor Olson (106 pounds), Luis Torres (113), Aidyn Johnson (126), Xavier Espinoza (132), Ben Totten (138), Troy Rupe (144) and Bryston Crawford (150) each won their respective league titles to pace Elma.

Montesano had three weight-class champions in Finley Ekerson (120), Gage Stutesman (165) and Lucas Delgado (285) and had a total of 10 state qualifiers.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Montesano’s Gage Stutesman (right) works to control Rochester’s Maddox Rodgers in the 165-pound finale at the 1A Evergreen League Championship Meet on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Led by a championship from senior Kingston Case in the 157-pound weight class, host Hoquiam placed third overall with 185 points and had a total of seven Grizzlies qualify for state.

State qualifiers will compete at the Mat Classic XXXVII on Feb. 20-21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Hoquiam’s Junior Balagot (left) competes against Montesano’s Finley Ekerson during the 120-pound title match at the 1A Evergreen League Championship Meet on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Team standings

1, Elma, 484.5 points. 2, Montesano, 257. 3, Hoquiam, 185. 4, Rochester, 169.5. 5, Tenino, 99.

State qualifiers

106 pounds: 1, Connor Olson, Elma. 2, Gavin Derrick, Tenino. 3, Hunter Schmitz, Montesano.

113: 1, Luis Torres, Elma. 2, Titus Eaton, Montesano. 3, Brucy Curley, Hoquiam.

120: 1, Finley Ekerson, Montesano. 2, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam. 3, Adam Schmitz, Montesano.

126: 1, Aidyn Johnson, Elma. 2, Hank Erickson, Montesano. 3, Zeke James, Hoquiam.

132: 1, Xavier Espinoza, Elma. 2, Treycen Sample, Elma. 3, Justice Larsson, Hoquiam.

138: 1, Ben Totten, Elma. 2, Alex Salstrom, Montesano. 3, Liam Walter, Rochester.

144: 1, Troy Rupe, Elma. 2, Maddox King, Rochester. 3, Jackson Bucy, Elma.

150: 1, Bryston Crawford, Elma. 2, Caiden Rademacher, Elma. 3, Cole Tolbert, Montesano.

157: 1, Kingston Case, Hoquiam. 2, Liam McManus, Elma. 3, Kole Kjesbu, Montesano.

165: 1, Gage Stutesmen, Montesano. 2, Maddox Rodgers, Rochester. 3, Liam Boling, Elma.

175: 1, Gavin Maurer, Tenino. 2, Levi Russell, Elma. 3, Lucky Douvier, Elma.

190: 1, Christopher Tartios, Rochester. 2, Donavyn Kalakosky, Elma. 3, Cody Sauer, Hoquiam.

215: 1, Josh Long, Rochester. 2, Alex Dryden, Elma. 3, Memphis Orama, Hoquiam.

285: 1, Lucas Delgado, Montesano. 2, Brody Schlesser, Elma. 3, Mario Ramirez Diaz, Elma. 4, Landen Simpson, Tenino.