Depth key to Aberdeen’s win in Grays Harbor Championships

Bobcats place 12 in top four to win team title

ABERDEEN–With a healthy heaping of top-four placements, the Aberdeen Bobcats emerged victorious at the Grays Harbor Championships on Saturday at Sam Benn Gym.

The Bobcats had a total of 12 placements in the meet and were led by weight-class winners Daisy Vessey (115 pounds), Micah Turpin (105), Paisley Floch (120) and Xela Kowoosh (125).

Aberdeen scored 201.5 points to place first in the team standings over Shelton (167.5) and Hoquiam (93), which placed second and third, respectively.

The Grizzlies had four wrestlers place in the top four, with Emily Brodhead (130 pounds) and Meribel Mazariegos (155) winning their respective weight-class titles.

Raymond-South Bend placed fifth overall with 75 points and was led by Madelyn Baugher (140) and Nina Siribun (235), each of whom won their weight class.

Full results available at trackwrestling.com.

~~~

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Paisley Floch (left) wrestles against Hoquiam’s Maggi Quigg during a 120-pound match at the Grays Harbor Championships on Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

Results

Team standings

1, Aberdeen, 201.5 points. 2, Shelton, 167.5. 3, Hoquiam, 93. 4, Napavine, 87. 5, Raymond-South Bend, 75. 6, Ilwaco, 59.5. 7, North Beach, 45.5. 8, Ocosta, 40.5. 9, Port Angeles, 33. 10, Pe Ell, 30. 11, North Thurston, 27. 12-tie, Friday Harbor, 0. 12-t, Hudson’s Bay, 0. 12-t, Mary M. Knight, 0. 12-t, Taholah, 0.

Placements

105 pounds: 1, Micah Turpin, Aberdeen. 2, Yazmin Balagot, Hoquiam. 3, Naima Harmon, Shelton. 4, Emily Mendoza, Napavine.

110: 1, Amaya Carrion, Shelton. 2. Claire Miller, Ocosta. 3, Aila Soule, Ilwaco. 4, Taylor Pettit, Hoquiam.

115: 1, Daisey Vessey, Aberdeen. 2, Aryanna Arnold, Shelton. 3, Collette Mullen, Shelton. 4, Anayah Tarnowski, North Thurston.

120: 1, Paisley Floch, Aberdeen. 2, Brooklyn Brown, Aberdeen. 3, Victoria Cation, Shelton. 4, Dalilah Leibham, Ilwaco.

125: 1, Xela Kowoosh, Aberdeen. 2, Meiyla Chamblin-Tyler, Shelton. 3, Anna Guenther, Napavine. 4, Ophelia Wise, Ilwaco.

130: 1, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam. 2, Lander Floch, Aberdeen. 3, Akyah Corwin, North Beach. 4, Kailani Gorum, Port Angeles.

135: 1, Sofia Todd, Shelton. 2, Mikayla Angelovich, Raymond-South Bend. 3, Taylor Hatton, Aberdeen. 4, Safrin Leonard, Ocosta.

140: 1, Madelyn Baugher, RSB. 2, Kayleen Rouska, Aberdeen. 3, Makayla Farret Bennett, Shelton. 4, Karma Howell, Aberdeen.

145: Crystal Nielsen, Shelton. 2, Brittney Schrum, North Thurston. 3, Bailee Jones-Taylor, North Thurston. 4, Julie West, Pe Ell.

155: 1, Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam. 2, Bailey Womack, Ilwaco. 3, Daisy Oltman, Shelton. 4, Bella Cserni, Napavine.

170: 1, Makaylynn Arias, Napavine. 2, Jillian Temixqueno Danker, Shelton. 3, Sophia Rico, Aberdeen. 4, Brooke Scramlin, North Beach.

190: 1, Maya Kunkel, Napavine. 2, Abygail Buck, North Beach. 3, Natalie Wharton, Aberdeen. 4, Maci Martinez, Port Angeles.

235: 1, Nina Siribun, Raymond-South Bend. 2, Myah Davis, Aberdeen. 3, Sophia Milanowski, Pe Ell. 4, Presley Daugherty, Port Angeles.