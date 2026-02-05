Buzzer-beating insanity: Hoquiam’s Niemi buries three as time expires to beat Elma in overtime

Grizzly guard’s off-balance three at the buzzer sends Hoquiam crowd into frenzy with 60-59 win

HOQUIAM–If this trend continues, a few heart monitors may need to be installed around Hoquiam Square Garden.

For the third time in 1A Evergreen League play, a Hoquiam Grizzlies boys basketball game came down to a last-second buzzer-beater.

And for the first time in those league games, Hoquiam was the one to get the clutch shot at the end to win it.

Junior guard Lincoln Niemi’s off-balance 3-pointer as time expired splashed through the twine to give Hoquiam a 60-59 win over Elma in a critical 1A Evergreen League game on Wednesday at Hoquiam High School.

In a close first half exhibited by three ties in the second quarter alone, the Grizzlies (11-9 overall, 4-3 1A Evergreen) took a lead over the Eagles (13-7, 5-2) on a 3-pointer from senior guard/forward Joey Bozich with two seconds left in the first half, entering the break with a slim 25-24 advantage.

After the two teams traded leads in the third quarter, Elma dominated the next four minutes of game time, turning what was a one-point deficit to a 42-31 lead capped by a turnaround jumper from senior wing Trayton Webb with 2:27 to play in the period.

Hoquiam would close out the quarter with two buckets from offensive-rebound putbacks from sophomore forward Talan Abbott sandwiched around a free throw from Elma sophomore guard JanCarlos Moreno to trail the Eagles 43-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam’s Talan Abbott (21) grabs a rebound during a 60-59 overtime victory against Elma on Wednesday at Elma High School.

The Grizzlies got right back into the game early in the fourth quarter on a three from junior point guard Ryker Maxfield and a layup from Niemi to pull to within a bucket at 43-40.

Bozich would tie the game at 45-all with a three at the 5:53 mark and – after a bucket in the paint from Elma senior wing Isaac McGaffey – the Grizzlies would regain the lead on a three from Niemi for a 48-47 lead with 5:05 to play in the fourth.

With just under two minutes to play in the game, Niemi hit another three to put Hoquiam up 53-51.

Leading by that same score inside a minute to play with the ball under Elma’s basket, Niemi attempted to throw an inbound pass off the back of McGaffey in hopes of taking possession.

But the plan backfired as McGaffey turned just in time to intercept the pass and drove coast-to-coast, converting an athletic, spinning right-hand layup to tie the game at 53-53 with 22.6 on the clock.

Hoquiam had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation, but Niemi’s one-handed alley-oop lob pass toward Abbott under the basket deflected off glass and was tipped out to Grizzlies freshman K.J. McCoy, who threw up a desperation three that was off the mark, sending the game into overtime.

Moreno scored on an offensive rebound and putback followed by a long jumper from Bozich to make it a 55-55 ballgame halfway through the extra period.

The two teams would trade baskets again before Moreno would score his third-consecutive field goal from under the rim on an assist from Eagles guard Tanner Moe to put Elma up 59-57 with 14 seconds remaining.

Hoquiam dribbled across half court and called its final timeout to set up a final play.

“We were trying to get something where Lincoln could make a decision,” Hoquiam head coach and Lincoln’s father, Jeff Niemi said. “Whether it’s if a three becomes available or if a double-team comes he could kick it out.”

The ball was inbounded to Niemi, who was purposely fouled by McGaffey to chew up time, leaving 4.3 seconds left on the clock.

Niemi took a Bozich inbound pass at half court, took a few crossover dribbles, then launched a shot-put style heave from two-feet past the 3-point line just as the buzzer sounded.

The ball found nothing but net, giving Hoquiam a thrilling win as the Grizzlies student body rushed the floor, swarming Niemi and his teammates in celebration.

“After that Monte game, I never wanted to feel that way again: Missing a big shot like that. I kind of beat myself up over it. But I got it this time so I’m really happy about that,”said Niemi, who had missed a last-second three that would’ve given Hoquiam an overtime win over Montesano a week prior. “Out of the timeout, my dad told to go drive again or make a shot. I decided to make a shot today. With four seconds, it was about making the most out of what we can, and we converted.”

Lincoln Niemi also said he never quite felt anything like the emotions immediately after the win, which included racing into his head coach/father’s arms surrounded by his Grizzlies schoolmates.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt anything better than that. It felt so surreal,” he said. “Right when I shot it, I felt it going in so I backpedalled away and try not to get trampled to be honest. Getting lifted up by my dad there, it was a special moment I share with him and a special moment I share with my peers. It’s really awesome.”

“I’ve told him over the years, sometimes you’ve got to take that tough shot because there is no other choice and sometimes it’s time to look for someone else,” Coach Niemi said. “Tonight was one where we knew he had to take it at that time. It was pretty much if he doesn’t get that shot up, we don’t get a shot attempt. He read the situation perfectly and it worked out for us.”

“There isn’t a high school coach around here that isn’t going to let him take that shot. It went in for him. Incredible shot for that kid. … He gets to enjoy the very peak of basketball tonight,” said Elma head coach Matt Ferrier, who added his team didn’t capitalize on it multiple chances to take control of the game in the fourth quarter and in overtime after leading by double digits in the second half. “The kids panicked a little bit. I’ve been talking to them a little bit about when it matters the most to not fail and, unfortunately, in 40 seconds we went from 12 points ahead to four points. … We had plenty of chances. … We had plenty of opportunities to win and, unfortunately, we leave the second time versus Hoquiam thinking that we left a win on the table.”

Hoquiam was led by Niemi (19 points, 3 assists, 3 steals), Bozich (13 pts., 4 rebounds, 2 ast., stl.), McCoy (11 pts., 5 reb., 2 ast., 2 stl.), Maxfield (10 pts., 7 reb., 5 ast.) and Abbott (7 pts., 10 reb., stl.).

The Grizzlies went 23 of 66 from the field (35%), including 8 of 32 from beyond the arc (25%), and made 6-of-10 free throws (60%).

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Gavin Muir (11) and Hoquiam’s Joey Bozich compete for a rebound during the Grizzlies’ 60-59 overtime win on Wednesday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Elma was led by McGaffey (21 pts., 5 reb., 2 ast., stl. blk.), Webb (11 pts., 4 reb., ast.) and Yeager (10 pts., 4 reb., 2 ast., blk.) while senior post Dylan Myer had a game-high four blocks for the Eagles.

Elma went 27 of 58 from the field (47%) – 4 of 16 from the 3-point line (25%) – and made 1-of-4 free throws (25%).

With the win, Hoquiam has an outside chance to finish in second place in the league standings. The Grizzlies sit a game back of Elma in third place in the league standing and will be the No. 2 playoff seed with a win over Rochester at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in Rochester and a Montesano win over Elma.

A loss and Hoquiam is the league’s No. 4 team and will have to play an extra play-in game to get to the 1A District 4 Tournament.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Isaac McGaffey (3) defends against Hoquiam’s Lincoln Niemi during the Grizzlies’ 60-59 overtime win on Wednesday at Elma High School. RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Isaac McGaffey (3) defends against Hoquiam’s Lincoln Niemi during the Grizzlies’ 60-59 overtime win on Wednesday at Elma High School.

Depending on the outcomes of Friday’s games, Elma can end up anywhere from 1-3 in the league.

The Eagles are still in control of their own destiny despite being a game back of Montesano for the top spot in the league.

Elma faces Monte at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in Montesano.

Having already defeated the Bulldogs once this season, a win means that the Eagles would be the league’s top seed.

A loss and a Hoquiam loss to Rochester would have Elma as the No. 2 seed behind Montesano.

A loss and a Hoquiam win would have Elma as the league’s No. 3 team.

Elma 15 9 17 12 6 – 59

Hoquiam 11 14 10 18 7 – 60

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 21, Webb 11, Yeager 10, Moreno 7, Muir 6, Moe 2, Myer 2. Hoquiam – Niemi 19, Bozich 13, McCoy 11, Maxfield 10, Abbott 7.