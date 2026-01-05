Boys Prep Wrestling Roundup: Elma places second in Castle Rock, wins Bash at the Beach

Here a review of Twin Harbors boys prep wrestling team results from the first weekend of 2026.

~~~

BOYS PREP WRESTLING

Three locals win at Jim Bair invite

Three Twin Harbors wrestlers won first-place medals at the Jim Bair Invitational on Saturday at Castle Rock High School.

Elma’s Aidyn Johnson and Xavier Espinoza and Hoquiam’s Junior Balagot each won their respective weight class at the meet.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Hoquiam’s Junior Balagot (facing) controls Black Hills’ Roberto Rivera-Jesus during the 120-pound final of the Jim Bair Invitational on Saturday at Castle Rock High School.

Balagot his three tournament matches, culminating with a 10-2 majority decision over Black Hills’ Roberto Rivera-Jesus to win the 120-pound class.

Johnson won four matches at the meet, defeating Castle Rock’s Boston Carter via fall at 1:45 to win the 126-pound title.

Espinoza was dominant through four matches in the 132-pound weight class. The reigning 1A state champion defeated Black Hills’ Cash Boos via 15-0 technical fall at 3:43 of the title match.

Elma placed third overall in the 20-team event with 136 points.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Xavier Espinoza (foreground) wrestles against Black Hills’ Cash Boos during the 132-pound championship match of the Jim Bair Invitational on Saturday at Castle Rock High School.

Hoquiam placed 12th with 57.5 points.

Full results available at trackwrestling.com.

Local placements

120 pounds: 1, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam.

126: 1, Aidyn Johnson, Elma.

132: 1, Xavier Espinoza, Elma.

138: 4, Ben Totten, Elma.

144: 4, Troy Rupe, Elma.

150: 4, Bryston Crawford, Elma.

157: 3, Liam McManus, Elma. 4, Kingston Case, Hoquiam.

175: 3, Levi Russell, Elma.

~~~

Montesano places eighth in Auburn

Montesano placed eight wrestlers on the podium at the Doc Herren meet on Saturday at Auburn High School.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Finley Ekerson, who advanced to the 120-pound final with two wins. Ekerson lost a close 8-7 title match to Jaxon Love on Kentridge.

Adam Schmitz (126 pounds) and Gage Stutesman (165) placed third overall for Monte, which placed fifth out of 12 teams with 161 points.

Montesano placements

106 pounds: 5, Hunter Schmitz.

120: 2, Finley Ekerson.

126: 3, Adam Schmitz. 4, Hank Erikson.

157: 5, Kole Kjesbu. 6, Cole Tobert.

165: 3, Gage Stutesman.

285: 5, Lucas Delgado.

~~~

Elma wins Bash at the Beach

With five weight-class champions, the Elma Eagles placed first overall at the Bash at the Beach Tournament on Saturday at North Beach High School.

Eagles grapplers Connor Olson (106 pounds), Treycen Sample (138), Caiden Rademacher (150), Lucky Douvier (175) and Donavyn Kalakosky (190) each won their respective weight classes to lead Elma to 234 points and the team championship.

Raymond-South Bend placed second with 136.5 points. The Ravens were led by Jake Barnum (126 pounds) and Kasen Clements (165), each of whom won a weight-class title.

Hoquiam also had a pair of champions at the meet as Bryce Curley (113) and Alex Perez (120) each won their weight class. The Grizzlies finished in third place with 120 points.

The host Hyaks placed fourth with 113 points and were led by Parker George Harmon (215) and Isaiah White-Frisbee, both winning their respective weight class at the tournament.

Ocosta had three weight-class champions to place fifth overall.

The Wildcats scored 102 points led by champions Torence Bonina (132), Logan Rutzer (144) and Ronin Rutzer (157).

Full results available at trackwrestling.com.

Team standings

1, Elma, 234 points. 2, Raymond-South Bend, 136.5. 3, Hoquiam, 120. 4, North Beach, 113. 5, Ocosta, 102. 6, Aberdeen, 94. 7, Tenino, 78. 8, Pe Ell, 63.5. 9, Naselle, 34. 10, Wahkiakum, 33. 11, Taholah, 3.

Local placements

Aberdeen: Alex Carlson (126 pounds, 2nd); Gibran Garcia (132, 2nd); Gio Warness (144, 2nd); Kalisi Clemens (150, 4th); Levi Clowacki (132, 3rd).

Elma: Alex Dryden (215, 4th); Brody Schlesser (285, 4th); Caiden Rademacher (150, 1st); Connor Olson (106, 1st); Daniel Merriweather (165, 2nd); Derrick VanVolkinburg (120, 3rd); Dominic DelCampo (113, 2nd); Donavyn Kalakosky (190, 1st); Elijah Roberts (150, 2nd); Haven Wunsch (138, 2nd); Jackson Bucy (157, 4th); Johnathan Marriot (144, 4th); Lucky Douvier (175, 1st); Treycen Sample (138, 1st).

Hoquiam: Alex Perez (120 pounds, 1st); Bryce Curley (113, 1st); Cody Sauer (190, 3rd); Cole Lawrence (106, 2nd); Jace Charley (113, 4th); Lincoln Troseth (138, 4th); Memphis Orama (285, 2nd).

North Beach: Adriel Fabian (132, 4th); Alex Orellana Morales (113, 3rd); Brycen Parent (126, 4th); Isaiah White-Frisbee (285, 1st); Obadiah Richards (157, 3rd); Parker George Harmon (215, 1st).

Ocosta: Ben Tackett (175, 4th); Logan Rutzer (144, 1st); Quinn Leonard (150, 3rd); Ronin Rutzer (157, 1st); Torence Bonina (132, 1st).

Pe Ell: Blake Burnett (190, 2nd); Hunter Harris (215, 3rd); Kaiden Coates (138, 3rd).

Raymond-South Bend: Brody Young (120, 2nd); Isaiah Rogers (285, 3rd); Jake Barnum (126, 1st); Kasen Clements (165, 1st); Kashton Ruddell (106, 3rd); Lucas Swogger (175, 3rd); Thomas Ritchey (106, 4th); William Anderson (157, 2nd).