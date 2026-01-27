Boys Prep Wrestling Roundup: Elma, Aberdeen place in top 10 of Langhoff tournament

Here a rundown of recent Twin Harbors boys prep wrestling results.

BOYS PREP WRESTLING

Elma, Aberdeen compete at Keigen Langholff Memorial

Elma and Aberdeen both placed in the top 10 at the Keigen Langholff Memorial tournament on Saturday in Silverdale.

Elma placed first overall in the team standings with 165 points.

The Eagles were led by weight-class winners Ben Totten (138 pounds), Levi Russell (175), Luis Torres (113) and Troy Rupe (144) and also got podium placements from Aidyn Johnson (126, 2nd) and Alex Dryden (215, 3rd).

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Jimmie Gertson (left) wrestles during a 215-pound match at the Keigen Langholff Memorial meet on Saturday in Silverdale.

Aberdeen placed sixth overall in the team standings with 109.5 points in the 16 team-meet.

The Bobcats were led by Landon Hamlbin’s 285-pound weight-class championship and podium placements from Glenny Black (150, 2nd), Jimmie Gertson (215, 2nd) and Jaidon Williams (132, 4th).

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Glenny Black (right) wrestles Olympic’s Finn Devine during a 150-pound match at the Keigen Langholff Memorial meet on Saturday in Silverdale.

Local teams at Kalama Rubber Chicken

Five Twin Harbors teams competed at the Kalama Rubber Chicken on Saturday in Kalama.

Hoquiam was the top local team at the meet, placing eighth with 103.5 points.

The Grizzlies were led by senior Junior Balagot, who won the 120-pound weight class with a 10-1 major-decision victory over La Center’s Brody Johnson.

Hoquiam also got weight-class placements from Kingston Case (157 pounds, 3rd), Justice Larsson (132, 5th) and Memphis Orama (215, 6th).

Elma placed 11th overall with 103.5 points and were led by podium placers Caiden Rademacher (150, 2nd), Lucky Douvier (175, 2nd) and Donavyn Kalakosky (190, 4th).

North Beach’s Parker George Harmon (215, 2nd) and Adriel Fabian (126, 5th) placed to lead the Hyaks to a 14th-place finish with 58.5 points.

Raymond-South Bend placed 15th with 58 points and were led by Lucas Swogger (157, 4th) and Kasen Clements (165, 6th).

The Ocosta Wildcats placed 17th out of 24 teams with 41 points. Ocosta was led by Logan Rutzer (144, 4th).

Montesano takes seventh at King of the Mountain

Montesano placed 7th overall at the King of the Mountain meet on Saturday at Auburn Mountainview High School.

The Bulldogs scored 108.5 points in the 17-team meet and were led by Titus Eaton (113) and Gage Stutesman (157), each of whom reached their weight-class final and placed second.

Finley Ekerson (120, 3rd), Joel McCullough (215, 5th) and Alex Salstrom (138, 6th) also placed on the podium for the Bulldogs.

