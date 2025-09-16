Boys Prep Golf Roundup: Montesano foursome posts sub-45 scores to beat Hoquiam

Montesano and Elma earned wins on the links as we review Monday’s boys prep golf matches on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 160, Hoquiam 187

All four of Montesano’s top scorers shot below 45 en route to a 160-187 win over Hoquiam on Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Ayden Sauer and Caden Grubb each shot 39 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors and lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Colton Grubb (40) and Aaron Black (42) rounded out Monte’s top-four scorers.

Hoquiam was led by Aden Hart and Lucas Montoure, each of whom shot a 45 for their 9-hole rounds.

“Playing our first match away from home against a talented Montesano team was a great challenge. We played pretty clean golf for most of the round, but two specific holes on the front really ballooned our scores,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “Our current roster isn’t accustomed to the amount of white stakes that are present at Oaksridge and it really got us. Aden Hartt and Lucas Montoure maintained their low scoring thanks to getting off the tee clean consistently. Although we didn’t shoot the scores we were hoping for, I think this was a good learning experience for us going forward.”

Hoquiam (187): Aden Hartt 45, Lucas Montoure 45, Daymond Cole 48, Noah Taylor 49.

Montesano (160): Ayden Sauer 39, Caden Grubb 39, Colton Grubb 40, Aaron Black 42.

~~~

Elma 179, Tenino 208

Elma performed well away from its home course with a 179-208 win over Tenino at the Tahoma Valley Golf & Country Club in Yelm.

Zane Keith led the Eagles with a low round of 40 over nine holes to earn his first Medalist of the Match honor.

Trey Yeager (42), Jackson Knapp (48) and Lucas Norris (49) completed Elma’s final score.

“A little bit of an up and down day of golf for our boys today at Tahoma Valley Golf Course, but fortunate enough to leave with a victory. While there are parts of our overall game that are certainly starting to clean themselves up, we still have some work to do,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Super proud of Zane today playing in the 6-spot on varsity and anchoring the win with a Medalist round of 40.”

Elma (179): Zane Keith 40, Trey Yeager 42, Jackson Knapp 48, Lucas Norris 49.

Tenino (208): Gavin Derrick 46, Gabe Hart 47, Gage Robinson 56, Chase Stiltner 59.

~~~

