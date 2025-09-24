Boys Prep Golf Roundup: Monte breaks records, wins Sibley Scramble

Bulldogs shoot event record 130 to win at Alderbrook course; Elma edges Hoquiam by one stroke

The Montesano Bulldogs broke multiple records on Monday as we review recent boys prep golf events on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano breaks records at Sibley Scramble

Montesano broke two event records at the Sibley Scramble on Monday at the Alderbrook Golf Course in Union.

Led by the duo of Aaron Black and Colton Grubb, the Bulldogs shot 130 as a team – which consists of three pairs of golfers – to place first and break the event record with a total score of 130.

The pairing of Black and Grubb shot a 9-under par 63 to break the all-time lowest score per pairing, which was needed as Tumwater placed second behind Montesano by just one stroke.

The Bulldogs pairing of Ayhdn Sauer and Caden Grubb tied the previous pairing-record with a score of 67.

Monte’s London Towle and Niall Kohlmeier rounded out Monte’s score with a 77.

“I am so incredibly proud of our guys. Today, they went out with a goal to have fun, compete hard, and shoot low. Man, did they ever,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “It was so fun to watch our guys as they worked together to navigate a challenging Alderbrook course and then to win the tournament filled with many other great players. This team is special, not solely for their talent, but because you can tell they all love one another. This team is tight knit and is so supportive of one another. They bring out the best in each other and that to me is the definition of a great team.”

Aberdeen and Elma placed in a tie for fifth place with identical scores of 155.

The grouping of William Yee and Grady Ainsworth led the Bobcats with a round of 75 while Trey Yeager and Dylan Myer had the Eagles top score, also a 75.

Results

1, Montesano (Aaron Black/Colton Grubb 63, Ayhdn Sauer/Caden Grubb 67, London Towle/Niall Kohlmeier 77), 130. 2, Tumwater (B. Konrad/E. Konrad 65, Gustafson/Olson 70, Cook/Meling 66), 131. 3, W.F. West (Potter/Ayers 75, Rogerson/Weins 70, Goodman/Conzatti 68), 138. 4, Black Hills (Stallings/Echols 69, Casler/Roberson 70, Badger/Beldo 70), 139. 5-tie, Aberdeen (Wiliam Yee/Grady Ainsworth 75, Issaac McCarty/Tyce Greene 80, Aidan Baker/Donovaan Hedgepeth 84), 155. 5-t, Elma (Trey Yeager/Dylan Myer 75, Cole Niemi/Lucas Norris 80, Zane Keith/Jackson Knapp 82), 155. 7, Rochester (Grimm/Knutson 76, Wayland/Ware 85, Baird/Dahl 84), 160. 8, Shelton (Wicks/Wells 81, Hancock/Stigall 82, Everett/Cotten 84), 163.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO Elma’s Trey Yeager shoots off the tee during a match against Hoquiam on Tuesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Elma 177, Hoquiam 178

Elma needed every bit of nine holes to squeak past Hoquiam for a 177-178 win on Tuesday at Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The match came down to the final hole, with Elma junior Trey Yeager leading with a 42 followed by junior Lucas Norris, senior Cole Niemi and junior Zane Keith each shooting a 45 to secure the win.

“Wow! What a finish. I haven’t been part of one that close in I don’t recall,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “The Hoquiam boys battled us very tough today. The boys gutted one out today and I’m super proud of them.”

Hoquiam was led by junior Aden Hartt, who earned Medalist of the Match honors with a score of 41.

Freshman Lucas Montoure and Noah Taylor shot a 43 and a 46, respectively, with juniors Danton and Daymond Cole shooting identical 48s as the Grizzlies’ fourth score of the day.

Elma hosts Montesano at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Oaksridge Golf Course.

Hoquiam faces Rochester at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Elma (177) – Yeager 42, Norris 45, Niemi 45, Keith 45.

Hoquiam (178) – Hartt 41, Montoure 43, Taylor 46, Dan. Cole/Day. Cole 48.