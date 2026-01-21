Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Willapa Valley’s King eclipses 1,000 points in win over Mary M. Knight

Also: With Garcia out of lineup, Aberdeen falls to third place with loss to Black Hills

A Willapa Valley standout reached a career milestone as we review Tuesday’s boys prep hoops games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Willapa Valley 88, Mary M. Knight 26

Blane King’s career milestone was the highlight of the night in Willapa Valley’s 88-26 shellacking over Mary M. Knight on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (11-5, 5-0 1B Coastal) remained perfect in 1B Coastal League play with a dominant victory over the Owls (4-8, 1-4).

Valley led by 16 points after one quarter of play and scored 24 points or more in each of the game’s first three quarters.

King led the way with 24 points, passing 1,000 points for his stellar prep career.

King, who averaged 23.6 points per game this season entering Tuesday’s matchup, now has 1,001 points for his high school career.

“Not only did we earn a home victory, but we also had the opportunity to celebrate a special milestone as Blane King reached 1,000 career points,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Our team and coaching staff are incredibly proud of his accomplishment. Overall, it was a strong team win.”

Junior forward Brody Aust (16 points) and senior center J.B. Russell also scored in double figures for the Vikings in the offensive onslaught.

It’s Valley’s fifth win of the season scoring 70 points or more and the second-highest point total of the season behind a 90-49 win over Lake Quinault on Jan. 9.

The Vikings face Morton-White Pass in a non-league game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Morton High School.

Mary M. Knight 11 3 5 7 – 26

Willapa Valley 27 25 24 12 – 88

Scoring: Willapa Valley – King 24, Aust 16, Russell 10, Neva 8, Mican 6, Jarvis 4, Hamilton 4, Price 3, Schjeldahl 2, Lorton 2, Andrews 2, Seely 2.

~~~

Black Hills 74, Aberdeen 43

A short-handed Aberdeen squad lost to Black Hills 74-43 in a key 2A Evergreen League contest on Tuesday at Black Hills High School.

The Bobcats (8-4, 3-2 2A Evergreen) entered the game without one of its top offensive weapons as senior guard Isaac Garcia was unable to play due to an ankle injury.

With Garcia out of the lineup, the Wolves (10-4, 4-1) took advantage, jumping out to a 30-20 lead by halftime and putting the game away with a 28-9 third quarter.

Aberdeen was led by senior guard Jhacob Quezada with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Aberdeen senior Justin Howard scored nine points while senior guard Ryker Scott had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen went 15-of-55 from the field (27%), hit 10-of-19 free throws (53%) and had 15 turnovers as a team.

With the loss, Aberdeen falls to third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, one game behind Black Hills, which moves into sole possession of second place with the victory.

The Bobcats face Hoquiam in a Myrtle Street Rivalry game at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Aberdeen 8 12 9 14 – 43

Black Hills 12 18 28 16 – 74

Scoring: Aberdeen – Quezada 16, Howard 9, Scott 7, Raya 3, Mathews 2, Knabe 2, Carroll 2, Birch 2. Black Hills – Bell 19, T. Morrill 17, Morgan 13, Faught 11, Q. Morrill 9, Miller 3, Roberson 2.

~~~

Other games

Chief Leschi 72, North Beach 67

Naselle 81, Taholah 72