Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Willapa Valley earns chance to defend district title with win over Columbia Adventist

Vikings get balanced scoring in 60-46 victory, advance to district championship against Wahkiakum

Willapa Valley earned a state berth and will get a chance to defend its district title as we review boys prep basketball district-playoff games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Willapa Valley 60, Columbia Adventist 46

The Willapa Valley Vikings will get a chance to defend their district crown.

Behind another balanced scoring effort, the Valley defeated Columbia Adventist 60-46 in a 1B District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The Vikings (17-6 overall) were one point shy of having all five starters finish in double figures against the Kodiaks (14-7).

Valley’s consistent play led to a comfortable 33-18 halftime lead and by the time the final period started, the Vikings had the game well in hand, leading by 19 points.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Willapa Valley’s Blane King (3) dribbles up the court against Columbia Adventist guard Carter Krenzler during the Vikings’ 60-46 win in a 1B District 4 semifinal game on Wednesday in Toledo.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I thought we did a nice job of controlling the game from the tip,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “We executed our game plan well, and played pretty disciplined basketball.”

Willapa Valley was led by junior guard Max Jarvis with 16 points.

“Max Jarvis really stepped up for us tonight,” Rask said. “He hit some really timely shots when we needed them.”

Senior guard Blane King and junior guard Lucas Lusk scored 12 points apiece while senior center J.B. Russell added 11 points for Valley.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Willapa Valley’s Lucas Lusk (11) is defended by Columbia Adventist’s Robert Russell during the Vikings’ 60-46 victory in a 1B District 4 semifinal game on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

Vikings junior forward Brody Aust was one point and one rebound away from a double-double with nine points and nine boards.

It was the third victory for the Vikings over their 1B Coastal League foes this season.

With the win, Valley punched a ticket to the state tournament and advanced to the district championship game where it will face Wahkiakum at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Columbia Adventist 7 11 13 15 – 46

Willapa Valley 13 20 17 10 – 60

Scoring: WV – Jarvis 16, King 12, Lusk 12, Russell 11, Aust 9.

~~~

Other games

1B District 4 Semifinal

Wahkiakum 69, Taholah 58