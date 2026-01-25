Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Ocosta rides strong start to win over North Beach

Ocosta started strong en route to a win over North Beach as we review Saturday’s boys prep basketball action on the Harbor.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Ocosta 73, North Beach 38

Ocosta rode a big first-quarter lead en route to a 73-38 win over North Beach on Saturday at Ocosta High School.

The Wildcats (7-8 overall) jumped out to a 24-7 lead over the Hyaks (5-11) by the end of one quarter.

Six different Ocosta players scored in the period led by Bryce Bottleson, Luis Solis and Logan White scored five points apiece.

“Tonight, we set the pace for the game in the first quarter,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “From there, we tried to play with pace and spacing and attacking the gaps with either the dribble or hard cuts. I thought we did a great job of not settling for too many outside shots and attacked the basket aggressively tonight.”

Beard (14 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals), Solis (14 pts., 6 reb., 3 stl., 2 assists) and White (10 pts., 9 reb., 2 stl., ast.) each scored in double figures as seven different Wildcats finished with seven points or more in the game.

Ocosta had 52 rebounds as a team (23 offensive) and had a season-low nine turnovers as a team.

North Beach was led by junior guard Dakota Bryson with seven points.

Ocosta plays a 1B Coastal League game at Taholah at 7 p.m on Tuesday.

The Hyaks face Raymond-South Bend in a 2B Pacific League game at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

North Beach 7 11 11 9 – 38

Ocosta 24 14 19 16 – 73

Scoring: North Beach – Bryson 7, Apodaca 5, Johnson 5, Palmer 4, R. Terrell 4, S. Terrell 4, Marston 3, Herrera 3, Delagne 3. Ocosta – Beard 14, Solis 14, White 10, Priest 9, Dungey 8, Bottleson 7, Ashby 7, Griffith 4.

Pe Ell 68, Willapa Valley 61

Despite three players scoring in double figures, Willapa Valley lost to Pe Ell 68-61 in overtime on Saturday at Pe Ell High School.

The Vikings (12-5) and Trojans (10-6) were tied at 51-51 after four quarters of play before Valley was outscored by seven in the extra period.

Valley’s Brody Aust (19 points), Blane King (18 pts.) and Lucas Lusk (15 pts.) each scored in double figures for the Vikings while J.B. Russell finished with nine points for Willapa Valley.

“Tough loss for us on the road,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “The ultimate difference in the game was free throws. We were 7 of 26 from the line (27%), and it’s hard to win shooting that poorly. We were in foul trouble early on and we made so many mental errors on the defensive end that kept us in foul trouble. We have to be more disciplined moving forward.”

Valley plays at Naselle at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Willapa Valley 11 11 16 13 10 – 61

Pe Ell 14 8 17 12 17 – 68

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Aust 19, King 18, Lusk 15, Russell 9.

Onalaska 84, Raymond-South Bend 55

A short-handed Raymond-South Bend team struggled to slow down Onalaska in an 84-55 loss on Saturday at Onalaska High School.

Without senior guard Chris Banker and junior guard Adam Mora due to illness, the Ravens (7-10) trailed the Loggers (9-9) 31-28 at halftime but saw the game get away from them in the second half.

Behind a game-high 35 points from Loggers sophomore guard Noland Brady, Onalaska outscored the Ravens 53-27 in the second half, including a 30-10 advantage in the final quarter of play.

“We were able to put together three-fourths of a tough game, only trailing by nine going into the fourth quarter,” RSB head coach Jon Schray said. “They were able to force a lot of turnovers and take over in the fourth quarter with their full-court press. According to my stats, (Onalaska) only missed two shots in the fourth.”

RSB was led by senior guard Carson Ridderbush (16 points), junior wing Tanner Morris (14 pts.) and freshman wing Toby Lorton (13 pts.), each of whom scored in double digits.

The Ravens host North Beach at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at South Bend High School.

RSB 10 18 17 10 – 55

Onalaska 16 15 23 30 – 84

Scoring: RSB – Ridderbush 16, Morris 14, Lorton 13, A. Somero 4, Jaiden Silva 3, L. Somero 2, Sanchez Martinez 2, Morales 1. Onalsaka – Brady 35, McKinley 17, A. Sturza 9, Thayer 8, Hamrick 6, Triana 4, Stoner 3, Cercda 2.

Other games

Taholah 79, Lake Quinault 53 (Friday)