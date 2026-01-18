Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Ocosta offense erupts in win over North Beach

Also: Raymond-South Bend falls to Ilwaco in 2B Pacific League matchup

Ocosta defeated North Beach as we review Twin Harbors boys prep basketball games.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ocosta 83, North Beach 51

Ocosta had plenty of offense in an 83-51 victory over North Beach on Friday at North Beach High School.

After a close first half, the Wildcats (5-8) erupted for 28 points in the third quarter to take a commanding lead into the final eight minutes of play.

“Tonight was a good bounce back game for us as we controlled the tempo of the game pretty well,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “North Beach did a good job of attacking the hoop and staying with us for most of the first half, but at halftime, the message was to up the intensity on defense and push the ball every time we had a chance.”

Ocosta was led by sophomore big man Sonny Beard, who had another eye-catching double-double with 23 points and 22 rebounds.

Guard Luis Solis added 17 points for a Wildcats team that had eight players score at least five points in the game.

“We moved the ball around with 18 total assists and had a season low 12 turnovers,” Quinby said. “Proud of the effort the boys put forth tonight.”

North Beach was led by sophomore guard J.J. Eastman with 20 points.

Junior guard Sonny Terrell and junior power forward Jayden Apodaca scored 10 points apiece for the Hyaks (5-8).

North Beach faces Chief Leschi in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Puyallup.

The Wildcats play at Oakville in a non-league game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Scoring: Ocosta – Beard 23, Solis 17, Ashby 9, Bottleson 9, Priest 7, Dungey 7, White 6, Griffith 5. North Beach – Eastman 20, S. Terrell 10, Apodaca 10, R. Terrell 3, Johnson 2, Bryson 2.

~~~

Ilwaco 61, Raymond-South Bend 48

Raymond-South Bend couldn’t hold a halftime lead en route to a 61-48 loss to Ilwaco on Friday at Ilwaco High School.

The Ravens (7-7 overall, 2-2 2B Pacific) led 19-18 in a low-scoring first half but saw the Fishermen (9-2, 4-0) get hot in the third quarter to trail 42-32 entering the final period.

RSB struggled to slow Ilwaco down in the fourth quarter as well, allowing 19 points to suffer the 2B Pacific League loss.

“We played some good defense in the first half and went into halftime with a one-point lead,” RSB head coach Jon Schray said. “In the second half, we had some slow rotations on defense and too many turnovers on offense that they were able to capitalize on.”

Aaron Somero (15 points), Chris Banker (11 pts.) and Tanner Morries (10 pts.) each scored in double figures for the Ravens.

RSB hosts Wahkiakum in a non-league game at 1 p.m. on Monday in Raymond.

Raymond-South Bend 5 14 13 16 – 48

Ilwaco 11 7 24 19 – 61

Scoring: RSB – A. Somero 15, Banker 11, Morris 10, Silva 5, Lorton 3, Mora 3, Skoubo 1. Ilwaco – Pelas 20, Hazen 11, Gordon 10, Cunningham 8, McClure 6, Petit 4, Needham 2.

~~~

Other games

Aberdeen 60, Rochester 50

Taholah 76, Oakville 57